  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. Riga
  4. Commercial real estate Dainas

Commercial real estate Dainas

Riga, Latvia
Price on request
;
4
Leave a request
ID: 25073
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 1381
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 29/04/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Latvia
  • City
    Riga
  • Address
    Dainas iela, 10

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2023

About the complex

Quiet Dainas street, where you will soon have the opportunity to become one of the 114 residents of the new project. If the street is quiet, then the project itself will be quieter - it will be surrounded by buildings already there, which will dampen all unwanted noises and access to it will be only through the yard. Efficiently planned 1-4 room apartments will be available on Dainas street, which will be fully furnished with high quality. Parking spaces will also be available for residents. The building is being built in a location with convenient and developed infrastructure - public transport, parking and easy access on foot or by bicycle. While enjoying all the advantages of the center - there are various shops, schools and kindergartens, cafes and restaurants for diners, as well as backyard urban gardens or parks for walking and relaxing in the fresh air. - 114 apartments - 1-4 room apartments - The historical center of Riga - The price of apartments starts from 74,900 EUR - 34 underground parking spaces - A green yard with a designated area for children It is expected that the project will be completed and the first residents of the apartment building will be able to move in at the end of 2022. Live streaming from the construction site is available at: www.vilia.investments/dainas

Location on the map

Riga, Latvia
Education

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Commerce Staraja Rusas 8
Riga, Latvia
from
$127,810
Commerce Rīdzenes Rezidence
Riga, Latvia
from
$124,558
Commerce Dommo Park
Olaines pagasts, Latvia
from
$90,629
Commerce Island Park
Riga, Latvia
Price on request
Commerce Alfrēda apartamenti
Riga, Latvia
from
$117,585
You are viewing
Commercial real estate Dainas
Riga, Latvia
Price on request
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Commerce Vide Ādaži
Commerce Vide Ādaži
Commerce Vide Ādaži
Commerce Vide Ādaži
Commerce Vide Ādaži
Show all Commerce Vide Ādaži
Commerce Vide Ādaži
Adazi, Latvia
from
$268,872
The year of construction 2026
New Townhouse Project – For Peaceful and High-Quality Living! Discover a new level of living in a modern townhouse community where architecture, privacy, and functionality create a harmonious living environment. The buildings are thoughtfully positioned with a staggered layout, creating a p…
Agency
REALAT real estate
Leave a request
Commerce B91 Kvartāls
Commerce B91 Kvartāls
Commerce B91 Kvartāls
Commerce B91 Kvartāls
Commerce B91 Kvartāls
Commerce B91 Kvartāls
Commerce B91 Kvartāls
Riga, Latvia
from
$75,524
The year of construction 2022
The B91 Quarter is an excellent choice for young families, independent and successful city dwellers. It is located next to one of the busiest streets of Riga and meets all the modern requirements regarding comfort, style and safety of a dwelling
Agency
REALAT real estate
Leave a request
Commerce Eften Logistics Bergi
Commerce Eften Logistics Bergi
Commerce Eften Logistics Bergi
Commerce Eften Logistics Bergi
Commerce Eften Logistics Bergi
Show all Commerce Eften Logistics Bergi
Commerce Eften Logistics Bergi
Riga, Latvia
Price on request
A-class warehouse and office space for rent in the logistics park EfTEN Logistics Berģi - located in a strategic location next to the Riga-Tallinn highway with easy access to both the central part of Riga and providing direct communication with Scandinavian countries and other strategic tran…
Agency
REALAT real estate
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Latvia
What is Happening in the Latvian Real Estate Market. Interview with an Expert
01.05.2024
What is Happening in the Latvian Real Estate Market. Interview with an Expert
How much does land in Latvia cost? A selection of houses with turnkey plots
20.02.2023
How much does land in Latvia cost? A selection of houses with turnkey plots
It has become easier to move to Latvia: visa applications for remote employees open
17.06.2022
It has become easier to move to Latvia: visa applications for remote employees open
A two-room apartment is for sale in the center of Riga for €109,000. Why is this such a profitable option?
27.01.2022
A two-room apartment is for sale in the center of Riga for €109,000. Why is this such a profitable option?
Prime Minister of Latvia calls to cancel the issuance of a residence permit for real estate investing
31.03.2021
Prime Minister of Latvia calls to cancel the issuance of a residence permit for real estate investing
Show all publications