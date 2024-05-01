Commercial real estate Dainas

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Quiet Dainas street, where you will soon have the opportunity to become one of the 114 residents of the new project. If the street is quiet, then the project itself will be quieter - it will be surrounded by buildings already there, which will dampen all unwanted noises and access to it will be only through the yard.
Efficiently planned 1-4 room apartments will be available on Dainas street, which will be fully furnished with high quality. Parking spaces will also be available for residents. The building is being built in a location with convenient and developed infrastructure - public transport, parking and easy access on foot or by bicycle. While enjoying all the advantages of the center - there are various shops, schools and kindergartens, cafes and restaurants for diners, as well as backyard urban gardens or parks for walking and relaxing in the fresh air.
- 114 apartments
- 1-4 room apartments
- The historical center of Riga
- The price of apartments starts from 74,900 EUR
- 34 underground parking spaces
- A green yard with a designated area for children
It is expected that the project will be completed and the first residents of the apartment building will be able to move in at the end of 2022. Live streaming from the construction site is available at: www.vilia.investments/dainas
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Riga, Latvia
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