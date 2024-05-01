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Commercial real estate

Spunciems, Latvia
from
$114,919
;
50
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ID: 34977
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 1544
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 17/03/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Latvia
  • Region
    Marupes novads
  • City
    Salas pagasts
  • Village
    Spunciems
  • Address
    Griki, Sila iela, 36

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026

Location on the map

Spunciems, Latvia
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Commercial real estate
Spunciems, Latvia
from
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