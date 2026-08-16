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Houses for sale in Kraslavas novads, Latvia

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2 properties total found
House in Kaplavas pagasts, Latvia
House
Kaplavas pagasts, Latvia
Area 1 591 m²
$410,445
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Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
6 room house in Krāslava, Latvia
6 room house
Krāslava, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 3
House for sale in a quiet part of Dzintari, to the sea and concert hall Dzintari 15 minutes …
$441,259
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