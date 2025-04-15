Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. Gulbenes novads
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Gulbenes novads, Latvia

2 properties total found
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Stradu pagasts, Latvia
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Stradu pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 2/2
Reindeer herd: 120 pieces; Land 59.8 haBusiness prospects:• Tourism;• Commercial hunting;• S…
$894,707
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
House 27 bedrooms in Kalniena, Latvia
House 27 bedrooms
Kalniena, Latvia
Rooms 30
Bedrooms 27
Bathrooms count 27
Area 1 713 m²
Floor 2/2
Unbelievable - only 350 euros/m2. Selling a profitable business;3.5 ha right on the lake sho…
$736,151
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Properties features in Gulbenes novads, Latvia

with Lake view
Cheap
Luxury
