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Residential properties for sale in Gulbenes novads, Latvia

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1 property total found
8 room house in Gulbene, Latvia
8 room house
Gulbene, Latvia
Rooms 8
Area 167 m²
Floor 2
A cozy private home for sale in an ideal location right in the heart of Gulbene. The house h…
$106,561
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