Lands for sale in Vilniaus rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

261 property total found
Plot of land in Darzeliai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Darzeliai, Lithuania
€ 23,000
Plot of land in Babrukiskes, Lithuania
Plot of land
Babrukiskes, Lithuania
€ 29,000
Plot of land in Dvariskes, Lithuania
Plot of land
Dvariskes, Lithuania
€ 100,000
Plot of land in Bendoriai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Bendoriai, Lithuania
€ 105,000
Agricultural plot for the low-Russian vs is sold in a reputable place. Plot right next to th…
Plot of land in Rokantiskes, Lithuania
Plot of land
Rokantiskes, Lithuania
€ 58,000
Plot of land in Bezdoniai Eldership, Lithuania
Plot of land
Bezdoniai Eldership, Lithuania
€ 68,000
SODO SECTION 10.78 IN THE LIGHT OF SODO IN THE CITY OF THE LIGHT, IN THE MARKET. SKLYPE IS W…
Plot of land in Tusciauliai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Tusciauliai, Lithuania
€ 125,000
Exclusive home estate plot near the Neries River, surrounded by intestinal forests, Tempty k…
Plot of land in Bezdoniai Eldership, Lithuania
Plot of land
Bezdoniai Eldership, Lithuania
€ 1,495,000
INVESTIGATION OF THE INVESTIGATION OF LIVES OF THE LIVES OF THE LIVENDS AND CLOSED LIVING Th…
Plot of land in Bendoriai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Bendoriai, Lithuania
€ 113,000
Plot of land in Uztilciai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Uztilciai, Lithuania
€ 12,000
Only 20 km from Vilnius, next to the forest, a plot of home estate is sold. This is a great …
Plot of land in Pauliukiskes, Lithuania
Plot of land
Pauliukiskes, Lithuania
€ 50,000
Only 23 km from the center of Vilnius, by the forest, in the village of Linkai, a 62 a plot …
Plot of land in Darzeliai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Darzeliai, Lithuania
€ 77,000
3.25 ha plot of land for sale in the bend of the Vilnius River, in the village of Viktarians…
Plot of land in Bezdoniai Eldership, Lithuania
Plot of land
Bezdoniai Eldership, Lithuania
€ 50,000
Plot of land in Jadvygiskes, Lithuania
Plot of land
Jadvygiskes, Lithuania
€ 45,000
Near Lake Bali, a plot of land for Sodai is sold in a forest shelter. Ideal place For your r…
Plot of land in Karklenai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Karklenai, Lithuania
€ 99,000
IN THE EXAMPLY, FORESTIGATION - SGEIENT WITH A PRACTICE OF A PURCHASE PRACTICE PRACTICE 9.98…
Plot of land in Dvariskes, Lithuania
Plot of land
Dvariskes, Lithuania
€ 40,000
12 ARROU HOME MANAGEMENTS OF THE HOME OF THE PURPOSE IN THE PURPOSE OF THE PURPOSE OF THE PU…
Plot of land in Vaiciuniskes, Lithuania
Plot of land
Vaiciuniskes, Lithuania
€ 280,000
Amase of 6 house estates for sale Vilnius r. self., Oatian old, Suicide, Silhouette g.; To p…
Plot of land in Vaiciuniskes, Lithuania
Plot of land
Vaiciuniskes, Lithuania
€ 158,000
For sale the foundation of the building with the possibility of restoring 961.71 sq.m. build…
Plot of land in Rokantiskes, Lithuania
Plot of land
Rokantiskes, Lithuania
€ 79,000
Rocky Sod 2nd g, Rocky, Vilnius m. a plot of land for 6.15 a is sold along with the brick ho…
Plot of land in Veliucionys, Lithuania
Plot of land
Veliucionys, Lithuania
€ 32,000
SELLOW HOME MANAGEMENTS AFTER 6.33 ARUS WITH ALL CITY COMMUNICATIONS IN THE NEW VILLION Are…
Plot of land in Veliucionys, Lithuania
Plot of land
Veliucionys, Lithuania
€ 82,000
SELLING OF THE 20.85 ARS HOME WITH ALL CITY COMMUNICATIONS IN THE NEW VILLION Want a rest f…
Plot of land in Roda, Lithuania
Plot of land
Roda, Lithuania
€ 20,000
Plot of land in Melkys, Lithuania
Plot of land
Melkys, Lithuania
€ 27,000
In the Pyrenees, Maisagala sen., Vilnius r. sav. 7.30 ha agricultural plot is sold. SKLYPAS…
Plot of land in Paezeriai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Paezeriai, Lithuania
€ 10,000
Plot of land in Rokantiskes, Lithuania
Plot of land
Rokantiskes, Lithuania
€ 49,500
SELLING 7.13 HOME CURRENT SECTION WITH EXCLUSIVE DESIGN HOME PROJECT! Peace, clean air, quic…
Plot of land in Svedai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Svedai, Lithuania
€ 240,000
⁇ An array of plots for sale with 12 houses surrounded on two sides by UPELIS, just 3.6 km…
Plot of land in Europa, Lithuania
Plot of land
Europa, Lithuania
€ 35,000
In the Vilnius district, in the European village, a 36 a plot of 297 sq. M. m area productio…
Plot of land in Kiemeliai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Kiemeliai, Lithuania
€ 10,000
SELLOW HOUSE MANAGEMENTS IN KIEMELS, WILLING R. DESCRIPTION OF SECTION: - Smooth address - …
Plot of land in Raisteniskes, Lithuania
Plot of land
Raisteniskes, Lithuania
€ 42,000
In the city of the hives, New g. 26A is sold a plot of land of 11.5 acres of house estate. I…
Plot of land in Bezdoniai Eldership, Lithuania
Plot of land
Bezdoniai Eldership, Lithuania
€ 198,000
❗ NEWS IN THE MARKET. Surrounded by exceptional nature near the river Neries, a 2.55-hectare…
