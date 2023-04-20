Lithuania
Realting.com
Lithuania
Vilnius County
Vilniaus rajono savivaldybe
Lands for sale in Vilniaus rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania
261 property total found
Plot of land
Darzeliai, Lithuania
€ 23,000
Plot of land
Babrukiskes, Lithuania
€ 29,000
Plot of land
Dvariskes, Lithuania
€ 100,000
Plot of land
Bendoriai, Lithuania
€ 105,000
Agricultural plot for the low-Russian vs is sold in a reputable place. Plot right next to th…
Plot of land
Rokantiskes, Lithuania
€ 58,000
Plot of land
Bezdoniai Eldership, Lithuania
€ 68,000
SODO SECTION 10.78 IN THE LIGHT OF SODO IN THE CITY OF THE LIGHT, IN THE MARKET. SKLYPE IS W…
Plot of land
Tusciauliai, Lithuania
€ 125,000
Exclusive home estate plot near the Neries River, surrounded by intestinal forests, Tempty k…
Plot of land
Bezdoniai Eldership, Lithuania
€ 1,495,000
INVESTIGATION OF THE INVESTIGATION OF LIVES OF THE LIVES OF THE LIVENDS AND CLOSED LIVING Th…
Plot of land
Bendoriai, Lithuania
€ 113,000
Plot of land
Uztilciai, Lithuania
€ 12,000
Only 20 km from Vilnius, next to the forest, a plot of home estate is sold. This is a great …
Plot of land
Pauliukiskes, Lithuania
€ 50,000
Only 23 km from the center of Vilnius, by the forest, in the village of Linkai, a 62 a plot …
Plot of land
Darzeliai, Lithuania
€ 77,000
3.25 ha plot of land for sale in the bend of the Vilnius River, in the village of Viktarians…
Plot of land
Bezdoniai Eldership, Lithuania
€ 50,000
Plot of land
Jadvygiskes, Lithuania
€ 45,000
Near Lake Bali, a plot of land for Sodai is sold in a forest shelter. Ideal place For your r…
Plot of land
Karklenai, Lithuania
€ 99,000
IN THE EXAMPLY, FORESTIGATION - SGEIENT WITH A PRACTICE OF A PURCHASE PRACTICE PRACTICE 9.98…
Plot of land
Dvariskes, Lithuania
€ 40,000
12 ARROU HOME MANAGEMENTS OF THE HOME OF THE PURPOSE IN THE PURPOSE OF THE PURPOSE OF THE PU…
Plot of land
Vaiciuniskes, Lithuania
€ 280,000
Amase of 6 house estates for sale Vilnius r. self., Oatian old, Suicide, Silhouette g.; To p…
Plot of land
Vaiciuniskes, Lithuania
€ 158,000
For sale the foundation of the building with the possibility of restoring 961.71 sq.m. build…
Plot of land
Rokantiskes, Lithuania
€ 79,000
Rocky Sod 2nd g, Rocky, Vilnius m. a plot of land for 6.15 a is sold along with the brick ho…
Plot of land
Veliucionys, Lithuania
€ 32,000
SELLOW HOME MANAGEMENTS AFTER 6.33 ARUS WITH ALL CITY COMMUNICATIONS IN THE NEW VILLION Are…
Plot of land
Veliucionys, Lithuania
€ 82,000
SELLING OF THE 20.85 ARS HOME WITH ALL CITY COMMUNICATIONS IN THE NEW VILLION Want a rest f…
Plot of land
Roda, Lithuania
€ 20,000
Plot of land
Melkys, Lithuania
€ 27,000
In the Pyrenees, Maisagala sen., Vilnius r. sav. 7.30 ha agricultural plot is sold. SKLYPAS…
Plot of land
Paezeriai, Lithuania
€ 10,000
Plot of land
Rokantiskes, Lithuania
€ 49,500
SELLING 7.13 HOME CURRENT SECTION WITH EXCLUSIVE DESIGN HOME PROJECT! Peace, clean air, quic…
Plot of land
Svedai, Lithuania
€ 240,000
⁇ An array of plots for sale with 12 houses surrounded on two sides by UPELIS, just 3.6 km…
Plot of land
Europa, Lithuania
€ 35,000
In the Vilnius district, in the European village, a 36 a plot of 297 sq. M. m area productio…
Plot of land
Kiemeliai, Lithuania
€ 10,000
SELLOW HOUSE MANAGEMENTS IN KIEMELS, WILLING R. DESCRIPTION OF SECTION: - Smooth address - …
Plot of land
Raisteniskes, Lithuania
€ 42,000
In the city of the hives, New g. 26A is sold a plot of land of 11.5 acres of house estate. I…
Plot of land
Bezdoniai Eldership, Lithuania
€ 198,000
❗ NEWS IN THE MARKET. Surrounded by exceptional nature near the river Neries, a 2.55-hectare…
