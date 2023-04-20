Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Utena County

Lands for sale in Utena County, Lithuania

57 properties total found
Plot of land in Kibildziai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Kibildziai, Lithuania
€ 39,000
Plot of land in Pakrovai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Pakrovai, Lithuania
€ 23,000
Plot of land in Darzininkai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Darzininkai, Lithuania
€ 39,000
A very nice 3.84-hectare plot for sale in Marimante (Zaras district.), near the Zalve stream…
Plot of land in Sudeikiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Sudeikiai, Lithuania
€ 110,000
A 1.98-hectare plot for sale to the beautiful Lake of the Beet. Ãlaušas – 1077 ha lake, biti…
Plot of land in Sudeikiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Sudeikiai, Lithuania
€ 160,000
Large, beautiful plot for sale, with the GERMANY's ECHR coast, in a quiet location on the St…
Plot of land in Didziokai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Didziokai, Lithuania
€ 65,000
For sale between two lakes, a plot of 6.2 ha of land in Layer. Moltas r. self. The plot bord…
Plot of land in Baltriskes, Lithuania
Plot of land
Baltriskes, Lithuania
€ 170,000
Steponish, Oxygen Sen., Zaras r. sav. exclusive plots with the shores of Lake Cape Verde are…
Plot of land in Steponiskes, Lithuania
Plot of land
Steponiskes, Lithuania
€ 80,000
Savicinous, Oxygen, Zarasian r. sav. plot with an area of 10.25 ha is sold. SKLYPAS: - Plot…
Plot of land in Gulbine, Lithuania
Plot of land
Gulbine, Lithuania
€ 14,500
In the circles of mstl., in Moltė, near the Lake Kiement, a residential plot of land is sold…
Plot of land in Pagrabuosciai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Pagrabuosciai, Lithuania
€ 15,000
Plot of land in Ziediskele, Lithuania
Plot of land
Ziediskele, Lithuania
€ 49,000
177.73 acres of agricultural parcel for sale in Lilies. Moltas r. self. ADVANTAGE: IDEAL LO…
Plot of land in Andrioniskis, Lithuania
Plot of land
Andrioniskis, Lithuania
€ 25,000
Andrionškio mstl. plot of land 28.87 a sold Price 25,000 €. General information: Address: An…
Plot of land in Utena, Lithuania
Plot of land
Utena, Lithuania
€ 32,500
SELLOW 14.21 ARS SECTION IN THE CARTON, RASOS G. 9 14.21 acres of house estate in Silk, Raso…
Plot of land in Gulbine, Lithuania
Plot of land
Gulbine, Lithuania
€ 149,000
SELLING 5,3434 HA PLOT LAND SECTION OF SIMANCES, INTURK SEN, MOLIDRED R.! ONLY 150 M IKI ECJ…
Plot of land in Marguoliai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Marguoliai, Lithuania
€ 3,500
Plot of land in Azubaliai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Azubaliai, Lithuania
€ 11,000
3 HOME LAND SUMMARY SOME OF MOLUNDED, 3 HOME LAND. In a vibrant and evolving village near M…
Plot of land in Lugeliai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Lugeliai, Lithuania
€ 79,000
On the shores of the Holy Lake, the Gražutė Regional Park, the Holy Botanical Reserve sells …
Plot of land in Kampai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Kampai, Lithuania
€ 30,000
For sale plot in the village of Kampus with the shores of Lake Dūnas. ADVANTAGE: - Good acce…
Plot of land in Zarasai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Zarasai, Lithuania
€ 40,000
1.2 ha plot for sale with the lake shore Zaras r. self. Cibular k. GENERAL INFORMATION • Ad…
Plot of land in Rundziai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Rundziai, Lithuania
€ 40,000
ERDVUS, APPLICABLE BRANDATORY FACE, HOME MANAGEMENT SECTION, SPARKS IN THE BESICURIAN VILLIO…
Plot of land in Pagiriai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Pagiriai, Lithuania
€ 68,000
Moltas r. self., Alantaos sen., Antalian k., Molyt g.. 14D land plot for sale PRICE EUR 68 0…
Plot of land in Salele, Lithuania
Plot of land
Salele, Lithuania
€ 40,000
Šventonų sen., Yarra vs. 4 ha plot of land with a construction project for sale. Price 40,00…
Plot of land in Gulbine, Lithuania
Plot of land
Gulbine, Lithuania
€ 79,000
SELLOW OF 319 A BEFORE BLEND ECJER GENERAL INFORMATION Address: Fighting. Dubingi old. Mola…
Plot of land in Salos, Lithuania
Plot of land
Salos, Lithuania
€ 80,000
Next to the Sudieiki, in the Utena district, two bordering agricultural parcels with a total…
Plot of land in Utena, Lithuania
Plot of land
Utena, Lithuania
€ 6,900
157 acres of agricultural plot for sale, 650 m from the lake Posts. Neighboring neighbors ne…
Plot of land in Gulbine, Lithuania
Plot of land
Gulbine, Lithuania
€ 35,000
Minor k. A 5.3-hectare plot is sold in the Molt district, next to the Molėtas highway. The p…
Plot of land in Skorenikai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Skorenikai, Lithuania
€ 28,000
Plot of land in Vaisiutiskis, Lithuania
Plot of land
Vaisiutiskis, Lithuania
€ 22,000
Plot of land in Anyksciai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Anyksciai, Lithuania
€ 56,000
SELLOWING IN THE REMEMBER SUMMARY OF THE CHOICE, PUBLIC SEN. Area: 6.67ha of them 1.8ha for…
Plot of land in Gediminas, Lithuania
Plot of land
Gediminas, Lithuania
€ 25,000
