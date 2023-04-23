Lithuania
Realting.com
Lithuania
Vilnius County
Traku rajono savivaldybe
Lands for sale in Traku seniunija, Lithuania
35 properties total found
Plot of land
Gratiskes, Lithuania
€ 49,900
Plot of land
Trakai, Lithuania
€ 129,000
Plot of land
Meiluskes, Lithuania
€ 11,000
Plot of land
Katisiai, Lithuania
€ 88,000
100 a ( 56 a home holdings, 44 agricultural ) plot for house or homestead near Lake Katiaus …
Plot of land
Babriskes, Lithuania
€ 59,000
Trakai, Gedimino g. a spacious 19.10 a plot of home estate with paved access and very good v…
Plot of land
Trakai, Lithuania
€ 45,000
TRAINING RAJ. SAV. SELLOW OF 228.50 A WITH THE PERMINAL HOME PROJECT AND STATY OF THE PURPOS…
Plot of land
Trakai, Lithuania
€ 14,900
Plot of land
Trakai, Lithuania
€ 33,000
2.8 HA HOME SOUTH SIDE THE ECJER OF HOME. Smooth forests in them, so a private settlement c…
Plot of land
Buda III, Lithuania
€ 63,000
Plot of land
Trakai, Lithuania
€ 5,000
Plot of land
Babriskes, Lithuania
€ 140,000
Two commercial parcels are sold to the traze of Trakai. Smooth total area 98.77 aro. Smooth …
Plot of land
Skynimai, Lithuania
€ 28,000
Surrounded by nature, 4 bordering plots with perspective are sold. Convenient location, plot…
Plot of land
Trakai, Lithuania
€ 18,000
2,9896 ha agricultural plot with part of the forest is for sale, Trakai r. sauces old, Migli…
Plot of land
Jovariskes, Lithuania
€ 27,000
In the picturesque area, a plot of 32 acres of home estate is sold 25 minutes from Vilnius! …
Plot of land
Glitai, Lithuania
€ 85,000
In a picturesque location, even a 1,045-hectare home estate plot in the village of Glit, nea…
Plot of land
Trakai, Lithuania
€ 6,800
Plot of land
Trakai, Lithuania
€ 52,000
Plot of land
Trakai, Lithuania
€ 110,000
Plot of land
Gojus, Lithuania
€ 49,000
A 6.35 ha agricultural plot is sold next to Lake Margio in a picturesque location ADVANTAG…
Plot of land
Miciunai, Lithuania
€ 68,000
2.2 ha agricultural plot for sale in the village of Strazdish. The plot of expressive terrai…
Plot of land
Trakai, Lithuania
€ 30,000
26.45 ARS HOME SECTION IN THE TRAK RAW. GENERAL INFORMATION: Plot selling price: 1100 euros…
Plot of land
Skynimai, Lithuania
€ 43,500
A array of 6 plots for sale after 50 acres, suitable for the farmer's homestead, Peleniškis.…
Plot of land
Jovariskes, Lithuania
€ 20,000
0.65 ha agricultural plot for sale in Bražuškė. Comfortable, paved access. A farmer's homest…
Plot of land
Trakai, Lithuania
€ 990,000
A plot of unique hilly landscape with forest and two ponds is for sale. The place is special…
Plot of land
Trakai, Lithuania
€ 15,000
IN THE RAMIO LOCATION, FOR FOR FORESTIGATION, THE LIVAL SELECTION OF THE AGRICULTURAL AGRICU…
Plot of land
Gojus, Lithuania
€ 18,000
SELLOW HOUSE MANAGEMENTS IN THE TRAINING RAJ., SENING TRAK SEN., LIGHT K. In a beautiful, qu…
Plot of land
Trakai, Lithuania
€ 17,000
On the edge of the high-rise, Totorish k. a beautiful plot of land is sold. One edge of the …
Plot of land
Varatniskes, Lithuania
€ 95,000
A picturesque plot for sale that borders Lake Ilguis, and just a few hundred years later, th…
Plot of land
Trakai, Lithuania
€ 85,000
Wonderful terrain in Trakai, with more than 150 meters on the shore of Lake Bob. This is an …
Plot of land
Trakai, Lithuania
€ 38,000
LAST 5 SKLYPES ! !!! Electricity- 36 kW ( is delivered to each plot to the price). !!! There…
