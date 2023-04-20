Lands for sale in Traku rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

Lithuania
84 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Plot of land
Selioviskes, Lithuania
€ 200,000
Plot of land
Padumble, Lithuania
€ 38,000
LAST 5 SKLYPES ! !!! Electricity- 36 kW ( is delivered to each plot to the price). !!! There…
Plot of land
Keitonys, Lithuania
€ 52,000
Two agricultural parcels for sale in Trakai. 1240 acres of total. Land plots are formed by p…
Plot of land
Gratiskes, Lithuania
€ 49,900
Plot of land
Trakai, Lithuania
€ 129,000
Plot of land
Meiluskes, Lithuania
€ 11,000
Plot of land
Raipolis, Lithuania
€ 55,000
Two plots for sale - home holdings with 2 buildings and agricultural plot between the Dapas …
Plot of land
Salos, Lithuania
€ 70,000
70.88 a plot for sale in Vilnius, Gureli. Gurelai is a street village on the outskirts of V…
Plot of land
Zabarauskai, Lithuania
€ 79,000
Plot of land
Markunai, Lithuania
€ 6,100
2 km from Outsis. A 1.36-hectare agricultural plot is sold in the village of Markoon. Good a…
Plot of land
Katisiai, Lithuania
€ 88,000
100 a ( 56 a home holdings, 44 agricultural ) plot for house or homestead near Lake Katiaus …
Plot of land
Salos, Lithuania
€ 35,900
I SELLOW 10 A HOME SECTION IN THE PANER. POSSIBILITY MARKET FROM 2 SELLOWS! GENERAL INFORMA…
Plot of land
Babriskes, Lithuania
€ 59,000
Trakai, Gedimino g. a spacious 19.10 a plot of home estate with paved access and very good v…
Plot of land
Trakai, Lithuania
€ 45,000
TRAINING RAJ. SAV. SELLOW OF 228.50 A WITH THE PERMINAL HOME PROJECT AND STATY OF THE PURPOS…
Plot of land
Selioviskes, Lithuania
€ 355,000
For sale 323.96 a of the total area of residence two adjacent plots Trakai r. sav, Seliovish…
Plot of land
Trakai, Lithuania
€ 14,900
Plot of land
Salos, Lithuania
€ 125,000
1.46 ha commercial plot for sale in Dobrovole, Vilnius. ➜ The plot consists of two parts: 0.…
Plot of land
Vytautava, Lithuania
€ 70,000
Surrounded by amazing nature, the Trakai district sells 25.46 a.m. and 48.77 a HOME VALDOS p…
Plot of land
Trakai, Lithuania
€ 33,000
2.8 HA HOME SOUTH SIDE THE ECJER OF HOME. Smooth forests in them, so a private settlement c…
Plot of land
Lausgeniai, Lithuania
€ 12,000
SELLED HOME MANAGEMENT, 58.61 ARIR PLOT LAND SECTION! »»»»» PERFORM THATASTRIC MATAVES! »»»»…
Plot of land
Salos, Lithuania
€ 33,000
SELLOW SECTION NEW, BESIFORMING CARD, Ismonian g.! GOOD RELEASE WITH THE CENTRAL CENTER OF T…
Plot of land
Salos, Lithuania
€ 29,000
In a picturesque and beautiful area, a plot of land for the construction of one-off/bibles i…
Plot of land
Skleriai, Lithuania
€ 11,900
SELLOW HOUSE MANAGEMENTS Tractors r. self., Sharks, Acute g. 4C; 4D; 4E Are you looking for…
Plot of land
Vytautava, Lithuania
€ 30,000
Surrounded by amazing nature, a 25.46 a HOME VALDOS plot is sold in the VYTAUNAUGIAN village…
Plot of land
Salos, Lithuania
€ 42,000
Just 15 min. from Vilnius city center, in many favorite areas - Gurels, a 20-acre plot is so…
Plot of land
Salos, Lithuania
€ 65,000
10.21 acres of home estate plot with construction permit is for sale. Attractive location,…
Plot of land
Vaickuniskes, Lithuania
€ 15,000
Two bordering 1.66 and 1.75 ha of agricultural parcels for sale in Pasamavio. Owolf old. Tra…
Plot of land
Buda III, Lithuania
€ 63,000
1,1547 ha agricultural plot for sale Trakai r. self., Trakai old, Old Way in the village wit…
Plot of land
Trakai, Lithuania
€ 5,000
Plot of land
Babriskes, Lithuania
€ 140,000
Two commercial parcels are sold to the traze of Trakai. Smooth total area 98.77 aro. Smooth …
