  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Vilnius County
  4. Traku rajono savivaldybe

Lands for sale in Traku rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

84 properties total found
Plot of land in Selioviskes, Lithuania
Plot of land
Selioviskes, Lithuania
€ 200,000
Plot of land in Padumble, Lithuania
Plot of land
Padumble, Lithuania
€ 38,000
LAST 5 SKLYPES ! !!! Electricity- 36 kW ( is delivered to each plot to the price). !!! There…
Plot of land in Keitonys, Lithuania
Plot of land
Keitonys, Lithuania
€ 52,000
Two agricultural parcels for sale in Trakai. 1240 acres of total. Land plots are formed by p…
Plot of land in Gratiskes, Lithuania
Plot of land
Gratiskes, Lithuania
€ 49,900
Plot of land in Trakai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Trakai, Lithuania
€ 129,000
Plot of land in Meiluskes, Lithuania
Plot of land
Meiluskes, Lithuania
€ 11,000
Plot of land in Raipolis, Lithuania
Plot of land
Raipolis, Lithuania
€ 55,000
Two plots for sale - home holdings with 2 buildings and agricultural plot between the Dapas …
Plot of land in Salos, Lithuania
Plot of land
Salos, Lithuania
€ 70,000
70.88 a plot for sale in Vilnius, Gureli. Gurelai is a street village on the outskirts of V…
Plot of land in Zabarauskai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Zabarauskai, Lithuania
€ 79,000
Plot of land in Markunai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Markunai, Lithuania
€ 6,100
2 km from Outsis. A 1.36-hectare agricultural plot is sold in the village of Markoon. Good a…
Plot of land in Katisiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Katisiai, Lithuania
€ 88,000
100 a ( 56 a home holdings, 44 agricultural ) plot for house or homestead near Lake Katiaus …
Plot of land in Salos, Lithuania
Plot of land
Salos, Lithuania
€ 35,900
I SELLOW 10 A HOME SECTION IN THE PANER. POSSIBILITY MARKET FROM 2 SELLOWS! GENERAL INFORMA…
Plot of land in Babriskes, Lithuania
Plot of land
Babriskes, Lithuania
€ 59,000
Trakai, Gedimino g. a spacious 19.10 a plot of home estate with paved access and very good v…
Plot of land in Trakai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Trakai, Lithuania
€ 45,000
TRAINING RAJ. SAV. SELLOW OF 228.50 A WITH THE PERMINAL HOME PROJECT AND STATY OF THE PURPOS…
Plot of land in Selioviskes, Lithuania
Plot of land
Selioviskes, Lithuania
€ 355,000
For sale 323.96 a of the total area of residence two adjacent plots Trakai r. sav, Seliovish…
Plot of land in Trakai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Trakai, Lithuania
€ 14,900
Plot of land in Salos, Lithuania
Plot of land
Salos, Lithuania
€ 125,000
1.46 ha commercial plot for sale in Dobrovole, Vilnius. ➜ The plot consists of two parts: 0.…
Plot of land in Vytautava, Lithuania
Plot of land
Vytautava, Lithuania
€ 70,000
Surrounded by amazing nature, the Trakai district sells 25.46 a.m. and 48.77 a HOME VALDOS p…
Plot of land in Trakai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Trakai, Lithuania
€ 33,000
2.8 HA HOME SOUTH SIDE THE ECJER OF HOME. Smooth forests in them, so a private settlement c…
Plot of land in Lausgeniai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Lausgeniai, Lithuania
€ 12,000
SELLED HOME MANAGEMENT, 58.61 ARIR PLOT LAND SECTION! »»»»» PERFORM THATASTRIC MATAVES! »»»»…
Plot of land in Salos, Lithuania
Plot of land
Salos, Lithuania
€ 33,000
SELLOW SECTION NEW, BESIFORMING CARD, Ismonian g.! GOOD RELEASE WITH THE CENTRAL CENTER OF T…
Plot of land in Salos, Lithuania
Plot of land
Salos, Lithuania
€ 29,000
In a picturesque and beautiful area, a plot of land for the construction of one-off/bibles i…
Plot of land in Skleriai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Skleriai, Lithuania
€ 11,900
SELLOW HOUSE MANAGEMENTS Tractors r. self., Sharks, Acute g. 4C; 4D; 4E Are you looking for…
Plot of land in Vytautava, Lithuania
Plot of land
Vytautava, Lithuania
€ 30,000
Surrounded by amazing nature, a 25.46 a HOME VALDOS plot is sold in the VYTAUNAUGIAN village…
Plot of land in Salos, Lithuania
Plot of land
Salos, Lithuania
€ 42,000
Just 15 min. from Vilnius city center, in many favorite areas - Gurels, a 20-acre plot is so…
Plot of land in Salos, Lithuania
Plot of land
Salos, Lithuania
€ 65,000
10.21 acres of home estate plot with construction permit is for sale. Attractive location,…
Plot of land in Vaickuniskes, Lithuania
Plot of land
Vaickuniskes, Lithuania
€ 15,000
Two bordering 1.66 and 1.75 ha of agricultural parcels for sale in Pasamavio. Owolf old. Tra…
Plot of land in Buda III, Lithuania
Plot of land
Buda III, Lithuania
€ 63,000
1,1547 ha agricultural plot for sale Trakai r. self., Trakai old, Old Way in the village wit…
Plot of land in Trakai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Trakai, Lithuania
€ 5,000
Plot of land in Babriskes, Lithuania
Plot of land
Babriskes, Lithuania
€ 140,000
Two commercial parcels are sold to the traze of Trakai. Smooth total area 98.77 aro. Smooth …
