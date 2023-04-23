Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Telsiai County, Lithuania

25 properties total found
Plot of land in Vieksniai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Vieksniai, Lithuania
€ 34,000
Plot of land in Mazeikiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Mazeikiai, Lithuania
€ 15,000
10.17 a plot for sale Plot destination – single and double residential areas. It’s a great a…
Plot of land in Jautakiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Jautakiai, Lithuania
€ 5,000
For sale in the 7.95th century. garden plot Needs r. self., Sparks old, Lazy, Rest g. 4th g.…
Plot of land in Kurmaiciai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Kurmaiciai, Lithuania
€ 85,000
2.03 ha agricultural plot for sale (changeable to home estate) Needs g. Courthouse km. ( dri…
Plot of land in Visvainiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Visvainiai, Lithuania
€ 24,000
Plot of land in Kurmaiciai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Kurmaiciai, Lithuania
€ 6,900
A 6.13ar garden plot with a small cottage with two houseplates is for sale. One of them has …
Plot of land in Kalnenai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Kalnenai, Lithuania
€ 28,000
A 26 ARS LIVING LAST PERMANY. - Location - Small, Kurmaiti g. 40 - Plot - Thai forms - Plot …
Plot of land in Gaudikaiciai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Gaudikaiciai, Lithuania
€ 198,000
SELLOW SECTION OF THE LAND IN THE WAY OF THE SELD GENERAL INFORMATION Address: Tiles, Sedos…
Plot of land in Plunge, Lithuania
Plot of land
Plunge, Lithuania
€ 34,900
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------…
Plot of land in Mazeikiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Mazeikiai, Lithuania
€ 33,000
Plot of land in Telsiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Telsiai, Lithuania
€ 9,500
SELLING 2.3 HA EARTH LAST SECTION OF THE MAP OF THE MAP OF THE SELD, IRKINES K. GENERAL INF…
Plot of land in Kaupos, Lithuania
Plot of land
Kaupos, Lithuania
€ 165,000
Lithuania, Rietavas district, Tverai commune, Kaupos village. Excellent homestead for sale. …
Plot of land in Troskuciai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Troskuciai, Lithuania
€ 12,000
All the latest CAPITAL real estate ads can be found on our website www.capital.lt. We invit…
Plot of land in Urvikiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Urvikiai, Lithuania
€ 26,500
SELLING 13 ARS LIVING LAST PUBLIC IN THE NEW LIFE, VOS 5 MIN. ROAD IKI LITTLE CITY. - Locat…
Plot of land in Naikiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Naikiai, Lithuania
€ 5,500
Plot of land in Rietavas, Lithuania
Plot of land
Rietavas, Lithuania
€ 8,400
INDICATORY FOUR HOUSE SOUTHS IN THE RITY OF THE RITUATION If you are looking for a plot of …
Plot of land in Varniai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Varniai, Lithuania
€ 4,800
Surrounded by nature, the 16a. plot is sold in the beautiful natural park of Varna, in the t…
