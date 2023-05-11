Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Vilnius County
  4. Sirvintu rajono savivaldybe

Lands for sale in Sirvintu rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

59 properties total found
Plot of land in Uzuezere, Lithuania
Plot of land
Uzuezere, Lithuania
€ 25,650
Plot of land in Pasirvintis, Lithuania
Plot of land
Pasirvintis, Lithuania
€ 19,500
Plot of land in Pavasareliai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Pavasareliai, Lithuania
€ 7,000
Plot of land in Mieguciai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Mieguciai, Lithuania
€ 5,000
Plot of land in Dirzioniskes, Lithuania
Plot of land
Dirzioniskes, Lithuania
€ 12,900
Plot of land in Sirvintos, Lithuania
Plot of land
Sirvintos, Lithuania
€ 299,000
Plot of land in Pasirvintis, Lithuania
Plot of land
Pasirvintis, Lithuania
€ 17,000
Plot of land in Brazeles, Lithuania
Plot of land
Brazeles, Lithuania
€ 28,000
Plot of land in Eiciunai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Eiciunai, Lithuania
€ 13,000
Plot of land in Sesuoleliai II, Lithuania
Plot of land
Sesuoleliai II, Lithuania
€ 15,000
Plot of land in ulyceles, Lithuania
Plot of land
ulyceles, Lithuania
€ 36,000
Plot of land in Eiciunai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Eiciunai, Lithuania
€ 7,000
Plot of land in Godiskes, Lithuania
Plot of land
Godiskes, Lithuania
€ 20,000
Plot of land in Sirvintos, Lithuania
Plot of land
Sirvintos, Lithuania
€ 7,900
Plot of land in Varanava, Lithuania
Plot of land
Varanava, Lithuania
€ 53,000
Plot of land in Godiskes, Lithuania
Plot of land
Godiskes, Lithuania
€ 6,000
Plot of land in Kunigiskiai II, Lithuania
Plot of land
Kunigiskiai II, Lithuania
€ 6,000
Plot of land in Bartkuskis, Lithuania
Plot of land
Bartkuskis, Lithuania
€ 25,000
Plot of land in Bredenai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Bredenai, Lithuania
€ 18,000
Plot of land in cerniskes, Lithuania
Plot of land
cerniskes, Lithuania
€ 6,800
Plot of land in Sirvintu rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania
Plot of land
Sirvintu rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania
€ 22,000
Plot of land in Musninkai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Musninkai, Lithuania
€ 4,500
Plot of land in Sirvintos, Lithuania
Plot of land
Sirvintos, Lithuania
€ 5,000
Plot of land in Avizonys, Lithuania
Plot of land
Avizonys, Lithuania
€ 11,500
Plot of land in Musninkai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Musninkai, Lithuania
€ 25,000
Plot of land in Sirvintos, Lithuania
Plot of land
Sirvintos, Lithuania
€ 7,000
Plot of land in Sirvintos, Lithuania
Plot of land
Sirvintos, Lithuania
€ 24,000
Plot of land in Kazliskiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Kazliskiai, Lithuania
€ 25,000
Plot of land in Pociunai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Pociunai, Lithuania
€ 24,500
Plot of land in Steporiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Steporiai, Lithuania
€ 4,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir