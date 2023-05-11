Lithuania
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Lithuania
New houses in Lithuania
All new buildings in Lithuania
2
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Lithuania
Residential
Apartment in Lithuania
House in Lithuania
Land in Lithuania
Luxury Properties in Lithuania
Find an Agent in Lithuania
Real estate agencies in Lithuania
Agents in Lithuania
Commercial
All commercial properties in Lithuania
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Lithuania
Find an Agent in Lithuania
Real estate agencies in Lithuania
Agents in Lithuania
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Lithuania
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Tags:
Land area:
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Lithuania
Vilnius County
Sirvintu rajono savivaldybe
Lands for sale in Sirvintu rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania
Clear all
59 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
By rating
Plot of land
Uzuezere, Lithuania
€ 25,650
Plot of land
Pasirvintis, Lithuania
€ 19,500
Plot of land
Pavasareliai, Lithuania
€ 7,000
Plot of land
Mieguciai, Lithuania
€ 5,000
Plot of land
Dirzioniskes, Lithuania
€ 12,900
Plot of land
Sirvintos, Lithuania
€ 299,000
Plot of land
Pasirvintis, Lithuania
€ 17,000
Plot of land
Brazeles, Lithuania
€ 28,000
Plot of land
Eiciunai, Lithuania
€ 13,000
Plot of land
Sesuoleliai II, Lithuania
€ 15,000
Plot of land
ulyceles, Lithuania
€ 36,000
Plot of land
Eiciunai, Lithuania
€ 7,000
Plot of land
Godiskes, Lithuania
€ 20,000
Plot of land
Sirvintos, Lithuania
€ 7,900
Plot of land
Varanava, Lithuania
€ 53,000
Plot of land
Godiskes, Lithuania
€ 6,000
Plot of land
Kunigiskiai II, Lithuania
€ 6,000
Plot of land
Bartkuskis, Lithuania
€ 25,000
Plot of land
Bredenai, Lithuania
€ 18,000
Plot of land
cerniskes, Lithuania
€ 6,800
Plot of land
Sirvintu rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania
€ 22,000
Plot of land
Musninkai, Lithuania
€ 4,500
Plot of land
Sirvintos, Lithuania
€ 5,000
Plot of land
Avizonys, Lithuania
€ 11,500
Plot of land
Musninkai, Lithuania
€ 25,000
Plot of land
Sirvintos, Lithuania
€ 7,000
Plot of land
Sirvintos, Lithuania
€ 24,000
Plot of land
Kazliskiai, Lithuania
€ 25,000
Plot of land
Pociunai, Lithuania
€ 24,500
Plot of land
Steporiai, Lithuania
€ 4,000
Show next 30 properties
1
2
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map