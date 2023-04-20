Lithuania
Realting.com
Lithuania
Klaipeda County
Šilutė District Municipality
Lands for sale in Šilutė District Municipality, Lithuania
33 properties total found
Plot of land
Pakalne, Lithuania
€ 89,000
Plot of land
Tatamiskiai, Lithuania
€ 26,000
Plot of land
Juknaiciai, Lithuania
€ 17,500
Plot of land
Silute, Lithuania
€ 27,500
Plot of land
Stankaiciai, Lithuania
€ 35,000
FOR SALE DU MAPHIC CHANGES IN TWO SOME, CLASSING RAJON, BEFORE ROAD FEES - TWO. Smoothly fin…
Plot of land
Verdaine, Lithuania
€ 20,500
SODO SKLYP IN THE COUNCIL, CREATMENT 9-ASIS TAC. 16 5.61 acres of garden plot for sale in Si…
Plot of land
Pakalne, Lithuania
€ 89,000
A POWER SOUTH OF 2,0401 HA HOME PUBLIC PUBLIC POWER K. 2,0401 ha of house estate destination…
Plot of land
Uostadvaris, Lithuania
€ 30,000
SELLOW OF THE HOUSE OF 61.70 ARS IN THE RUSINESS SALE UOSTADVARIO K. Amazing nature, a place…
Plot of land
Uzliekniai, Lithuania
€ 6,900
SKLYPAS: Area – 101.74 ha.,. Smooth terrain. Agricultural destination, 31.9 performance scor…
Plot of land
Rusne, Lithuania
€ 90,000
SELLING 33.30 ARS HOME SECTION IN RUSINESS SALE FOR NEMUNO (ATMATOS) UPOS A 33.30-acre plot …
Plot of land
Macikai, Lithuania
€ 12,500
Plot of land
Macikai, Lithuania
€ 5,000
6 ARS SODO SKLYPAS IN CREATING THE CREATING OF THE CREAT For sale a plot of 6 hectares of n…
Plot of land
Syskrante, Lithuania
€ 99,500
SALE OF THE HOUSE OF 27.20 ARS + 28.05 PFEILMAPH FOR NEMUNO ( ATMATOS ) Amazing nature, a pl…
Plot of land
Traksedziai, Lithuania
€ 29,500
SELLOW OF 22.04 ARIR HOME LIGHT IN THE LESSON K. 12 Amazing nature, a place suitable for lif…
Plot of land
Kalkiske, Lithuania
€ 29,990
IN THE RAMIO LOCATION, 4.6397 HA RECREATIVE LAST LAND SEN, JOMANTS K. WITH DALIMIN FOREST M…
Plot of land
Suvernai, Lithuania
€ 29,900
SELLOW HOME 0.7248 HA SECTION WITH THE CONVERS. DO NOT HAVE CURRENCY MARS More information:…
Plot of land
Macikai, Lithuania
€ 12,000
SELLOW OF THE 92.97 ARS AGRICULTURAL PUBLISHMENT MACIC K. 92.97 acres of agricultural parcel…
Plot of land
Grabupeliai, Lithuania
€ 7,195
14.39 ARIR HOME SOUTH MACIC K., H.ZUDERMANO G. 49 For sale a regular rectangular 14.39-acre …
Plot of land
Pakalne, Lithuania
€ 12,000
SELLATION OF THE 50 ARS AGRICULTURAL LAST NEMUN'S RELATED REGIONAL PARK - CHAIRS SOME. 0.20…
Plot of land
Silute, Lithuania
€ 32,000
A SIGN OF THE HOUSE OF 25.20 ARS IN ONE OF THE SENIA PAMAR LIVES -VORUSN SOME. For sale a p…
Plot of land
Galzdonai, Lithuania
€ 12,000
SELLOWS WITH BUILDINGS NOT LANDED NEMUNO 0.4852 ha of house estate plot with buildings + 1.0…
Plot of land
Barzdunai, Lithuania
€ 10,000
FOR SALE 0.3234 HA SCULP BARZYM K . For sale a regular rectangular 0.3234 ha household plot…
Plot of land
Macikai, Lithuania
€ 6,500
SELLING OF 12.63 ARS HOUSE MANAGEMENT A plot of land of 12.63 acres is for sale. Just 3.89 …
Plot of land
Silute, Lithuania
€ 3,000
10 AREA LAND FLIGHT FOR SALE IN THE FRUIT, SCRIPTIONS G. 13 10 acres of land for sale. Great…
Plot of land
Silute, Lithuania
€ 5,000
SELLOW OF 22 ARS LAND FOR CLOTHING, GILLS G. 2A A plot of 22 acres of land is for sale. A gr…
Plot of land
Pakalne, Lithuania
€ 11,000
FOR SALE EARTH FARM PURPOSE IN THE EARTH FURTHER PURPOSE IN THE NEMUN DELHI REGIONAL PARK - …
Plot of land
Pakalne, Lithuania
€ 25,000
SELLOW SECTION IN THE POWER'S POWER, 2KM. FROM CURRENT MARKES THE LAND SECTION IS IN THE REG…
Plot of land
Stankiskiai, Lithuania
€ 250,000
Lithuania, Šilutė district, Švėkšna municipality, Stankiškiai vi…
Plot of land
Vilkyciai, Lithuania
€ 52,000
SELLOWS FOR SELLOW IN THE IMAGE POWER, FILLION R. SAV. VILLION SOME. Two plots are sold tog…
Plot of land
Silute, Lithuania
€ 15,000
