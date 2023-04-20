Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Klaipeda County
  4. Klaipėda District Municipality

Lands for sale in Klaipėda District Municipality, Lithuania

73 properties total found
Plot of land in Vezaiciai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Vezaiciai, Lithuania
€ 16,000
Plot of land in Toliai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Toliai, Lithuania
€ 102,000
EXCLUDED EXCLUSIVE LAND SKLYPES COUNTRY DANES, COUNTRY FOR FOREST EXPLANATORYES. CRETING are…
Plot of land in Sudmantai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Sudmantai, Lithuania
€ 24,500
SELLOW SECTION OF THE MARK WITH HOME PROJECT AND MADE FOR HOUSE QUESTION vs. CLAIR district…
Plot of land in Graudusiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Graudusiai, Lithuania
€ 18,300
PUBLIC OF PURSUANTED 11.72 A.M. CHALLENGE RAJ. - The plot is in a new developing village; -…
Plot of land in Gibiseliai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Gibiseliai, Lithuania
€ 60,000
IN PATOGIO, MATOMA, I BIG MOVEMENT IN THE WIND PLACE, CLASS -LEPOJA MAGISTRAL ROAD PLENT, 74…
Plot of land in Vezaiciai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Vezaiciai, Lithuania
€ 19,000
Three plots for sale in Parko g. at the back, in Cancer. For the construction of a single an…
Plot of land in Stragnai II, Lithuania
Plot of land
Stragnai II, Lithuania
€ 38,000
SELLATION OF THE 73 ARROW MAPH FOR LAST DEPARATORS: - the purpose of the land may be change…
Plot of land in Kuliskiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Kuliskiai, Lithuania
€ 20,000
THE COUNTRY ISSUED TO SELL THE GARGES 12.5 a. HOME MANAGEMENT ------------------------------…
Plot of land in Rokai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Rokai, Lithuania
€ 13,875
Newly formed quarter residential settlement "New Rokai". Capital Klaipeda presents a unique…
Plot of land in Rokai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Rokai, Lithuania
€ 11,000
Newly formed quarter residential settlement "New Rokai". Capital Klaipeda presents a unique…
Plot of land in Mazuriskiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Mazuriskiai, Lithuania
€ 160,000
A 1.9-hectare array of plots of total area is issued to form 15 plots of home estate. ------…
Plot of land in Darguziai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Darguziai, Lithuania
€ 55,000
SELLOW OF 20 A LAND A FOR PAMIC G. 21, IN THE SOME OF WORK, CLASSING IN THE RAJON WITH 143.4…
Plot of land in Radailiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Radailiai, Lithuania
€ 19,440
Lithuania, Klaipėda district, Radailiai village, Varnikų street (former Memel area). Plot fo…
Plot of land in Radailiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Radailiai, Lithuania
€ 15,556
Lithuania, Klaipėda district, Radailiai village, Varnikų street (former Memel area). Plot fo…
Plot of land in Radailiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Radailiai, Lithuania
900 m²
€ 17,500
Lithuania, Klaipėda district, Radailiai village, Varnikų street (former Memel area). 7 lots …
Plot of land in Radailiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Radailiai, Lithuania
€ 50,000
Lithuania, Klaipėda district, Radailiai village, land for sale. 2 plots with the area of 1,0…
Plot of land in Jakai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Jakai, Lithuania
€ 26,500
Lithuania, Klaipėda district, Sendvaris municipality, Budrikai village, Švepelių stre…
Plot of land in Normantai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Normantai, Lithuania
€ 11,000
SELLOW OF THE 13.02 ARIR HOME LIGHT CLAIR R. SAV., NORMANT K., SMILG G. 10 For sale a plot o…
Plot of land in Bendikai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Bendikai, Lithuania
€ 19,460
ALL THE COUNTRY CLAIRS IS SELLED 9.73 a. HOME MANAGEMENT -----------------------------------…
Plot of land in Gargzdai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Gargzdai, Lithuania
€ 117,800
SELLOWS OF 5 MANY HOME STATES IN GARGES ____________________________________________________…
Plot of land in Pempiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Pempiai, Lithuania
€ 65,000
Plot of land in Mazuriskiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Mazuriskiai, Lithuania
€ 75,000
Plot of land in Mazuriskiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Mazuriskiai, Lithuania
€ 735,000
Plot of land in Graudusiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Graudusiai, Lithuania
€ 19,500
Plot of land in Graudusiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Graudusiai, Lithuania
€ 19,500
Plot of land in Gargzdai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Gargzdai, Lithuania
€ 301,490
Plot of land in Pangesai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Pangesai, Lithuania
€ 21,500
Lithuania, Klaipėda district, Priekulė municipality, Pangesai village. Land for sale with an…
Plot of land in Pangesai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Pangesai, Lithuania
€ 13,900
Lithuania, Klaipėda district, Priekulė municipality, Pangesai village, Pangesų street (forme…
Plot of land in Pangesai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Pangesai, Lithuania
€ 21,500
Lithuania, Klaipėda district, Priekulė municipality, Pangesai village (former Memel region).…
Plot of land in Kliosiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Kliosiai, Lithuania
€ 16,000
Lithuania, Klaipėda district., Priekulė municipality, Kliošiai village (former Memel …
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir