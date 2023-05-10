Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Alytus County, Lithuania

110 properties total found
Plot of land in Alove, Lithuania
Plot of land
Alove, Lithuania
€ 60,000
Plot of land in Lazdijai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Lazdijai, Lithuania
€ 6,700
Plot of land in Varviske, Lithuania
Plot of land
Varviske, Lithuania
€ 16,000
Plot of land in Zaidai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Zaidai, Lithuania
€ 11,200
Plot of land in Alytus, Lithuania
Plot of land
Alytus, Lithuania
€ 2,500
Plot of land in Barauciske, Lithuania
Plot of land
Barauciske, Lithuania
€ 39,000
Plot of land in Dirzai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Dirzai, Lithuania
€ 24,000
Plot of land in Vileikiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Vileikiai, Lithuania
€ 11,850
Plot of land in Alytupis, Lithuania
Plot of land
Alytupis, Lithuania
€ 32,750
Plot of land in Alytus, Lithuania
Plot of land
Alytus, Lithuania
€ 20
Plot of land in Druskininkai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Druskininkai, Lithuania
€ 75,000
Plot of land in Gudeliske, Lithuania
Plot of land
Gudeliske, Lithuania
€ 64,000
Plot of land in Kareivonys, Lithuania
Plot of land
Kareivonys, Lithuania
€ 79,900
Plot of land in Zvirgzdenai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Zvirgzdenai, Lithuania
€ 34,000
Plot of land in Ratnycia, Lithuania
Plot of land
Ratnycia, Lithuania
€ 27,000
Plot of land in Alytus, Lithuania
Plot of land
Alytus, Lithuania
€ 43,020
Plot of land in Kaniukai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Kaniukai, Lithuania
€ 71,600
Plot of land in Takniskiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Takniskiai, Lithuania
€ 25,500
Plot of land in Andriunai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Andriunai, Lithuania
€ 11,000
Plot of land in Didziasalis, Lithuania
Plot of land
Didziasalis, Lithuania
€ 16,000
Plot of land in Druskininkai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Druskininkai, Lithuania
€ 590,000
Plot of land in Alytus, Lithuania
Plot of land
Alytus, Lithuania
€ 14,500
Plot of land in Babrai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Babrai, Lithuania
€ 15,000
Plot of land in Druskininkai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Druskininkai, Lithuania
€ 54,146
Plot of land in Svendubre, Lithuania
Plot of land
Svendubre, Lithuania
€ 8,500
Plot of land in Alytus, Lithuania
Plot of land
Alytus, Lithuania
€ 15,000
Plot of land in Varena, Lithuania
Plot of land
Varena, Lithuania
€ 9,000
Plot of land in Druskininkai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Druskininkai, Lithuania
€ 15,000
Plot of land in Druskininkai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Druskininkai, Lithuania
€ 10,000
Plot of land in Alytus, Lithuania
Plot of land
Alytus, Lithuania
€ 25,000
