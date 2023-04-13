Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Hungary

3 480 properties total found
Plot of landin Pusztavacs, Hungary
Plot of land
Pusztavacs, Hungary
2 864 m²
€ 30,715
Plot of landin Bazsi, Hungary
Plot of land
Bazsi, Hungary
10 000 m²
€ 42,467
Plot of landin Pilisszanto, Hungary
Plot of land
Pilisszanto, Hungary
871 m²
€ 183,755
Plot of landin Szentendre, Hungary
Plot of land
Szentendre, Hungary
910 m²
€ 237,706
Plot of landin Hajdusamson, Hungary
Plot of land
Hajdusamson, Hungary
1 325 m²
€ 40,036
Plot of landin Hajdusamson, Hungary
Plot of land
Hajdusamson, Hungary
1 303 m²
€ 40,036
Plot of landin Hajdusamson, Hungary
Plot of land
Hajdusamson, Hungary
1 306 m²
€ 40,036
Plot of landin Veresegyhaz, Hungary
Plot of land
Veresegyhaz, Hungary
800 m²
€ 146,897
Plot of landin Veresegyhaz, Hungary
Plot of land
Veresegyhaz, Hungary
900 m²
€ 146,897
Plot of landin Budapest, Hungary
Plot of land
Budapest, Hungary
539 m²
€ 280,440
Plot of landin Cegled, Hungary
Plot of land
Cegled, Hungary
1 009 m²
€ 5,342
Plot of landin orbottyan, Hungary
Plot of land
orbottyan, Hungary
1 230 m²
€ 93,213
Plot of landin Koroeshegy, Hungary
Plot of land
Koroeshegy, Hungary
1 119 m²
€ 87,871
Plot of landin Siofok, Hungary
Plot of land
Siofok, Hungary
1 051 m²
€ 23,771
Plot of landin Lispeszentadorjan, Hungary
Plot of land
Lispeszentadorjan, Hungary
1 692 m²
€ 13,087
Plot of landin Paszto, Hungary
Plot of land
Paszto, Hungary
10 000 m²
€ 120,188
Plot of landin Eszteregnye, Hungary
Plot of land
Eszteregnye, Hungary
20 000 m²
€ 37,125
Plot of landin Balatonszepezd, Hungary
Plot of land
Balatonszepezd, Hungary
790 m²
€ 93,213
Plot of landin Pilisszanto, Hungary
Plot of land
Pilisszanto, Hungary
822 m²
€ 183,755
Plot of landin Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
5 543 m²
€ 10,416
Plot of landin Koekeny, Hungary
Plot of land
Koekeny, Hungary
1 372 m²
€ 9,348
Plot of landin Nyaregyhaza, Hungary
Plot of land
Nyaregyhaza, Hungary
725 m²
€ 17,361
Plot of landin Domony, Hungary
Plot of land
Domony, Hungary
20 000 m²
€ 454,045
Plot of landin Jaszbereny, Hungary
Plot of land
Jaszbereny, Hungary
935 m²
€ 36,057
Plot of landin Jaszbereny, Hungary
Plot of land
Jaszbereny, Hungary
2 064 m²
€ 43,802
Plot of landin Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
524 m²
€ 105,499
Plot of landin Esztergom, Hungary
Plot of land
Esztergom, Hungary
10 000 m²
€ 344,540
Plot of landin Keszthely, Hungary
Plot of land
Keszthely, Hungary
4 536 m²
€ 32,050
Plot of landin Tarkany, Hungary
Plot of land
Tarkany, Hungary
1 604 m²
€ 10,149
Plot of landin Goedoello, Hungary
Plot of land
Goedoello, Hungary
500 m²
€ 69,442
