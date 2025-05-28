Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. yryyt hwd hsrwn mynhl hkspym
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in yryyt hwd hsrwn mynhl hkspym, Israel

Raanana
9
Apartment Delete
Clear all
13 properties total found
3 room apartment in Raanana, Israel
3 room apartment
Raanana, Israel
Rooms 3
Area 83 m²
Apartment with 3 rooms with 2 bathrooms. Modern building. 2 elevators ( including 1 shabbath…
$884,835
Leave a request
5 room apartment in Raanana, Israel
5 room apartment
Raanana, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 140 m²
5 room apartment with terrace, parking and cellar. 10 m2 terrace. nice open kitchen. buildin…
$1,06M
Leave a request
5 room apartment in Raanana, Israel
5 room apartment
Raanana, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 166 m²
Exceptional .... Beautiful 5-room apartment located in the city center of Raanana. very larg…
$1,37M
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Raanana, Israel
4 room apartment
Raanana, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 119 m²
Beautiful, very sunny apartment of 119m2, 4 rooms with terrace, very invested kitchen and pa…
$997,195
Leave a request
Penthouse 6 rooms in Raanana, Israel
Penthouse 6 rooms
Raanana, Israel
Rooms 6
Area 190 m²
very nice 6 room Penthouse. (273 m2 arnona) Alone on the floor. Very invested. security room…
$2,38M
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Raanana, Israel
3 room apartment
Raanana, Israel
Rooms 3
Area 85 m²
new 3-room apartment with magnificent open view. 25 m2 terrace. 2 underground parking spaces…
$924,161
Leave a request
6 room apartment in Raanana, Israel
6 room apartment
Raanana, Israel
Rooms 6
Area 165 m²
Beautiful 6 room apartment. Rare to find in Raanana. Completely renovated and very invested…
$1,31M
Leave a request
5 room apartment in Raanana, Israel
5 room apartment
Raanana, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 154 m²
Located in the new Neot Sade neighborhood near the country club. Very nice apartment of 5 pi…
$1,29M
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Raanana, Israel
4 room apartment
Raanana, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 105 m²
Apartment of 4 rooms well agency. terrace of 14 m2 parking. Shwartz Street. Close school Ari…
$887,644
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Raanana, Israel
4 room apartment
Raanana, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 119 m²
Beautiful apartment of 4 rooms . new building after Tama. near school Yahvne. 119 m2 and 9 m…
$980,341
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Raanana, Israel
4 room apartment
Raanana, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 100 m²
Nice apartment 4 rooms. with mamad in a new building in the city center. terrace parking and cellar
$1,01M
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Raanana, Israel
4 room apartment
Raanana, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 105 m²
Nice apartment of 4 rooms located in L Est de Raanana. near Arouza. 105 m2 and terrace of 12…
$941,015
Leave a request
5 room apartment in Raanana, Israel
5 room apartment
Raanana, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 120 m²
Nice apartment with 5 rooms . with a terrace south facing. near college and lycee Ostrovsky.…
$1,26M
Leave a request

Properties features in yryyt hwd hsrwn mynhl hkspym, Israel

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go