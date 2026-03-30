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Villas for sale in Tiberias, Israel

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Villa 7 rooms in Tiberias, Israel
Villa 7 rooms
Tiberias, Israel
Rooms 7
Area 250 m²
Property details: Located in Poriya Illit (84, Derech HaMetzuk), this unique two-and-a-half-…
$11,21M
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