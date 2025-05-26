Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Penthouses for Sale in Tel Aviv, Israel

12 properties total found
Penthouse 6 bedrooms in Tel-Aviv, Israel
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 550 m²
Magnificent penthouse for sale in Jaffa, built first line to the sea- 70 meters from the wat…
Price on request
Penthouse 6 bedrooms in Tel-Aviv, Israel
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 497 m²
Under construction, a beautiful 24-story tower under construction on the sea- with amazing s…
Price on request
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Tel-Aviv, Israel
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 479 m²
New project located in the heart of Tel Aviv’s port a very popular seaside location close to…
Price on request
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Tel-Aviv, Israel
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 467 m²
Magnificent, luxury and full- sea-view penthouse for sale with 3 balconies and private rooft…
$16,88M
Penthouse 6 bedrooms in Tel-Aviv, Israel
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 2 274 m²
An exquisite, one of a kind penthouse for sale in Jaffa- a must see. This masterpiece sp…
Price on request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Tel-Aviv, Israel
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Incredible, luxurious, high-end and regal penthouse with all of the amenities one would find…
Price on request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Tel-Aviv, Israel
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 317 m²
Exclusive listing on the famous Kedem Street- a luxury penthouse that is a true work of art,…
Price on request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Tel-Aviv, Israel
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Incredible, luxurious, high-end and regal duplex penthouse with all of the amenities one wou…
Price on request
Penthouse 6 bedrooms in Tel-Aviv, Israel
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 1 360 m²
New penthouse, in new ultra-luxury tower directly on the sea with 180 sea views and city vie…
Price on request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Tel-Aviv, Israel
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 271 m²
Exclusive listing for sale High above, spanning half a floor of the penthouse floors in …
$11,14M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Tel-Aviv, Israel
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 197 m²
New penthouse for sale with parking and an amazing sea-view terrace, at the port of Jaffa wi…
Price on request
Penthouse 5 bedrooms in Tel-Aviv, Israel
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 575 m²
Own a piece of Tel-Aviv’s history. Ultra-luxurious boutique project for sale in Tel-Aviv…
$11,55M
