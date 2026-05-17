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Villas for sale in Rishon LeZion, Israel

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2 properties total found
Villa 7 rooms in Rishon LeZion, Israel
Villa 7 rooms
Rishon LeZion, Israel
Rooms 7
Area 400 m²
For sale – Spacious villa in Neve Hof district, Rishon LeZion Ideal location, close to the …
$2,23M
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Villa 10 rooms in Rishon LeZion, Israel
Villa 10 rooms
Rishon LeZion, Israel
Rooms 10
Area 350 m²
For sale: upscale private villa located in the sought after area of Neve Hof, in Rishon LeZi…
$2,57M
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