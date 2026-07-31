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Multi-Family Homes and Duplexes for Sale in Rishon LeZion, Israel

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2 properties total found
Duplex 7 rooms in Rishon LeZion, Israel
Duplex 7 rooms
Rishon LeZion, Israel
Rooms 7
? In the heart of the popular district of Kiryat Ganim Unique duplex? ? A rare opportunity t…
$1,37M
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Duplex 5 rooms in Rishon LeZion, Israel
Duplex 5 rooms
Rishon LeZion, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 120 m²
Very rare on the market... For sale – Luxury duplex in the Rambam district, Rishon LeZion Ro…
$1,04M
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