Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Ramat Gan
  4. Residential
  5. Duplex

Multi-Family Homes and Duplexes for Sale in Ramat Gan, Israel

Duplex Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Duplex 5 rooms in Ramat Gan, Israel
Duplex 5 rooms
Ramat Gan, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 113 m²
Duplex-Roof for sale in Ramat-Gan, in a quiet street in the Neve Yehoshua neighborhood Build…
$837,082
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes