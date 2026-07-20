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Penthouses for sale in Raanana, Israel

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2 properties total found
Penthouse 5 rooms in Raanana, Israel
Penthouse 5 rooms
Raanana, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 120 m²
NEW PROGRAMME IN PREVENT – RA'ANANA Mordecai Khayat is proud to present a new exceptional r…
$1,59M
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Penthouse 5 rooms in Raanana, Israel
Penthouse 5 rooms
Raanana, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 135 m²
Hagalil Raanana project Mordecai Khayat invites you to discover Lev Raanana, a new resident…
$2,36M
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