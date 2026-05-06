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Residential quarter Superbe penthouse park hayam vue mer

Netanya, Israel
from
$4,355
13/08/2026
$4,355
12/08/2026
$4,329
;
10
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ID: 39816
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 13/08/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    HaSharon Subdistrict
  • City
    Netanya
  • Address
    Remba Isaac, 9

About the complex

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Superb penthouse for rent in Netanya in the Park Hayam district, close to the city centre. New building of quality, delivery 2026. Building with 3 elevators, empty garbage and party room. 17th floor out of 17. Five pieces. 2 bathrooms. 3 toilets. 156m2 + 50m2 terrace. Open view from every window to the sea. 2 parking spaces with electric car preparation. 1 cellar. High ceilings of 3.4 meters. Large openings throughout the apartment. Bathed in natural light. 3 exhibitions. Mamad. Immediate entry. Price: 13,000

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Netanya, Israel
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Residential quarter Superbe penthouse park hayam vue mer
Netanya, Israel
from
$4,355
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