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Residential quarter Investissement immobilier a raanana 3 5 pieces lumineux avec parking

Raanana, Israel
from
$895,770
12/08/2026
$895,770
11/08/2026
$898,460
;
4
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ID: 39807
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 12/08/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    Petah Tikva Subdistrict
  • City
    Raanana
  • Address
    Moshe Sne

About the complex

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Located on Rivka Gover Street in Raanana, this 3.5-room property offers an area of 80 m2, a parking space and is located in a very well maintained building with elevator. Thanks to its mamad, exceptional brightness and high potential, it is an ideal choice for both a family and an investment. The neighborhood is distinguished by its peaceful atmosphere, green parks, well-known schools and proximity to shops. While enjoying the calm, you are quickly connected to the city centre of Raanana and the axes to Tel Aviv. ? Goods in this sector are highly sought after. Waiting is a risk of missing a great opportunity.

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Raanana, Israel
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Residential quarter Investissement immobilier a raanana 3 5 pieces lumineux avec parking
Raanana, Israel
from
$895,770
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