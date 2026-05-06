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Residential quarter Bon emplacement etage haut avec vue mer bel appartement renove A ne pas manquer

Ashkelon, Israel
from
$626,040
08/08/2026
$626,040
07/08/2026
$624,160
06/08/2026
$626,040
;
Residential quarter Bon emplacement etage haut avec vue mer bel appartement renove A ne pas manquer
1
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ID: 39700
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 08/08/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashkelon
  • Address
    Ashdod

About the complex

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Good deal! Beautiful 5 rooms in the heart of the city, completely renovated, sea view, 2 elevators (shabbat), parking in the basement.

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Ashkelon, Israel
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Residential quarter Bon emplacement etage haut avec vue mer bel appartement renove A ne pas manquer
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$626,040
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