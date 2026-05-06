Residential quarter Projet neuf a or akiva quartier or yam a deux pas de cesaree

New project in Or Akiva – Quartier Or Yam, near Caesarea A strategic location in Or Akiva This new project in Or Akiva Or Yam is just 8 minutes from the beaches of Caesarea and Sdot Yam. The environment is calm, green and perfectly connected to the main roads. The Or Akiva train station allows you to quickly reach Tel Aviv and Haifa. You can also enjoy direct access to Caesarea Industrial Park. The neighborhood is designed for families. It offers extensive parks, community gardens, bike paths and quality schools. A modern and family residential complex The project consists of 5 9-12 storey buildings in Or Akiva. It offers apartments of 3 and 5 rooms, as well as ground garden and penthouses. Each building is designed with contemporary architecture and a high level of performance. Comfort and quality of community life are at the heart of the project. Spacious and well equipped apartments The apartments offer functional design. They have excellent thermal and acoustic insulation, as well as modern equipment for greater comfort. 5 room apartments in Or Akiva • 122 m2 + 16.5 m2 terrace • From the 7th floor • Various orientations and views depending on buildings • From 2 880 000 shekels Contact us now for more information and arrange a visit. Our team is at your disposal to answer all your questions and guide you in your real estate project in Israel.