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Residential quarter Superbe mini penthouse a deux pas de kikar hamedina

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,38M
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11
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ID: 39605
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 28/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Moshe Sharett, 24

About the complex

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For exclusive sale In the new northern neighborhood, near Kikar Hamedina At 24 Moshe Sharett Street In the western and most popular part of the street A luxurious boutique project On the 4th floor, on the street façade Apartment of 160 m2 + 26 m2 Balconies: 18m2 at the front and 8m2 at the rear Only 2 apartments per floor, upscale services 5 rooms, the master bedroom has a dressing area and a private balcony 3 WC, 2 showers Standard private parking in Tabu

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Superbe mini penthouse a deux pas de kikar hamedina
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,38M
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