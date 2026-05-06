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Residential quarter Projet neuf herzliya verte appartements 3 et 4 pieces a vendre

Haifa, Israel
from
$1,38M
12/08/2026
$1,38M
11/08/2026
$1,38M
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6
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ID: 39784
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 12/08/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Haifa District
  • Region
    Haifa Subdistrict
  • City
    Haifa
  • Address
    Herzliya

About the complex

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New project in Herzliya – Western Green Herzliya District A strategic and residential location in Herzliya This new project in Herzliya Verte is located to the west of the neighborhood, in a quiet and green environment. Just a 5-minute walk from Reichman University, it is surrounded by quality schools, parks and shops. The location offers direct access to Ayalon roads, 531 and the coastal road. You are also close to the Seven Stars Shopping Centre, Herzliya Park and the beaches. An elegant and modern urban renewal project The project is carried out as part of an operation Tama 38/2. Two 7-storey buildings will be completely rebuilt. The buildings are distinguished by their modern architecture and high-end finishes. The apartments are bright, spacious and designed for optimal comfort. Pre-marketing has already begun. Comfortable and varied apartments Apartments 3 rooms 73 m2 living space Terrace of 8 m2 North and south orientation Parking included From 3 351,000 shekels Apartments 4 rooms 101 m2 living space Terrace of 14 m2 North orientation Open view Parking included From 4 146 000 shekels

Location on the map

Haifa, Israel
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Residential quarter Projet neuf herzliya verte appartements 3 et 4 pieces a vendre
Haifa, Israel
from
$1,38M
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