Residential quarter Projet neuf herzliya verte appartements 3 et 4 pieces a vendre

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New project in Herzliya – Western Green Herzliya District
A strategic and residential location in Herzliya
This new project in Herzliya Verte is located to the west of the neighborhood, in a quiet and green environment.
Just a 5-minute walk from Reichman University, it is surrounded by quality schools, parks and shops.
The location offers direct access to Ayalon roads, 531 and the coastal road. You are also close to the Seven Stars Shopping Centre, Herzliya Park and the beaches.
An elegant and modern urban renewal project
The project is carried out as part of an operation Tama 38/2. Two 7-storey buildings will be completely rebuilt.
The buildings are distinguished by their modern architecture and high-end finishes. The apartments are bright, spacious and designed for optimal comfort.
Pre-marketing has already begun.
Comfortable and varied apartments
Apartments 3 rooms
73 m2 living space
Terrace of 8 m2
North and south orientation
Parking included
From 3 351,000 shekels
Apartments 4 rooms
101 m2 living space
Terrace of 14 m2
North orientation
Open view
Parking included
From 4 146 000 shekels
Location on the map
Haifa, Israel
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