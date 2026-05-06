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Residential quarter Excellent investissement sur tel aviv

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$829,170
12/08/2026
$829,170
11/08/2026
$831,660
;
6
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ID: 39783
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 12/08/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Elifelet, Florentine Backpackers Hostel

About the complex

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EXCELLENT INVESTMENT The project is located in a quiet street of the Florentine district which continues its renewal. Close to the Ayalon motorway, 50m from the purple tram line and 300m from the green line. Apartments 2 rooms 50m2 + 6m2 terrace Mamad (safe) Air conditioning From the 1st floor From 2.490.000 Shekels Apartments 3 rooms 50m2 + 6m2 terrace Mamad (safe) Air conditioning From the 1st floor From 2.550.000 Shekels The project is currently in pre-sale. He has already obtained a building permit and is due to begin construction in November 2024. Keys are scheduled for delivery in April 2027. Possibility to negotiate 20% signature and 80% key delivery.

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Excellent investissement sur tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$829,170
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