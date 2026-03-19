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Residential quarter Duplex a louer a jerusalem

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$7,436
;
9
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ID: 36022
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

About the complex

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Unique and quiet duplex, with a clear and green view of the Old Town and the new town. High ceilings. Floor 1: spacious living room, kitchen, dining area, bedroom and bathroom. Floor 2: 3 bedrooms, including a master suite, 2 bathrooms, large office space. Surface area: 180 m2 6 pieces Terraces : 65 m2 (the large terrace is cachère for Souccot) Solar water heater Air conditioning Heating Partially ground No parking Located on the 2nd floor, about 20 steps

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Jerusalem, Israel
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Residential quarter Duplex a louer a jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$7,436
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