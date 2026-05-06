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Residential quarter Bonne occasion a ne pas manquer 4 5 pieces spacieux a vendre vue imprenable sur la mer quartier alef ashdod

Ashdod, Israel
from
$749,250
12/08/2026
$749,250
11/08/2026
$751,500
;
10
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ID: 39776
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 12/08/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashdod
  • Address
    Sderot Herzl

About the complex

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Reference: AS 1016 District: Alef, close to all amenities and the sea Large 4,5 pieces with mamad Surface area of 125 m2 2 terraces including one of 15 m2 with panoramic sea views 15th floor with elevators Air conditioning 2 bathrooms Dressing Private parking

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Ashdod, Israel
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Residential quarter Bonne occasion a ne pas manquer 4 5 pieces spacieux a vendre vue imprenable sur la mer quartier alef ashdod
Ashdod, Israel
from
$749,250
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