Residential quarter Bonne occasion a ne pas manquer 4 5 pieces spacieux a vendre vue imprenable sur la mer quartier alef ashdod

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Reference: AS 1016
District: Alef, close to all amenities and the sea
Large 4,5 pieces with mamad
Surface area of 125 m2
2 terraces including one of 15 m2 with panoramic sea views
15th floor with elevators
Air conditioning
2 bathrooms
Dressing
Private parking
Location on the map
Ashdod, Israel
Grocery stores
Leisure
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