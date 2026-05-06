  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Ashkelon
  4. Residential quarter Eilat penthouse neuf 5 pieces avec piscine privee terrasse et vue mer A ne pas manquer

Residential quarter Eilat penthouse neuf 5 pieces avec piscine privee terrasse et vue mer A ne pas manquer

Ashkelon, Israel
from
$1,05M
;
8
Leave a request
ID: 39616
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 28/07/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashkelon
  • Address
    Eli Cohen

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
For sale in EILAT, new 5-room penthouse with private pool, terrace and sea view - Shahamon Quarter 6. The living room recovered a room to double the surface of the kitchen lounge. Everything is new with noble and quality materials. Beautiful open kitchen, dining area bar, open sea lounge, 3 bedrooms, bathroom, separate toilet, mamad/strong room, closets, air conditioning, parking. Sold empty or optional extra. You're the only one missing!

Location on the map

Ashkelon, Israel
Education
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Avec terrasse dans un bel immeuble au centre bon emplacement haut standing luxueux bel appartement magnifique
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,44M
Residential quarter Superbe 4 pieces renove
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$938,080
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bien agence calme lumineux dans rue calme dans un bel immeuble projet de qualite spacieux
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,53M
Residential quarter Nouveau projet katamonim jerusalem du 2 au 5 pieces penthouses et rez de jardin
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,48M
Residential quarter Immeuble eclectique proche hotel montefiore
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,20M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Eilat penthouse neuf 5 pieces avec piscine privee terrasse et vue mer A ne pas manquer
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$1,05M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Sublime 4 piEces avec grand balcon proche gordon
Residential quarter Sublime 4 piEces avec grand balcon proche gordon
Residential quarter Sublime 4 piEces avec grand balcon proche gordon
Residential quarter Sublime 4 piEces avec grand balcon proche gordon
Residential quarter Sublime 4 piEces avec grand balcon proche gordon
Residential quarter Sublime 4 piEces avec grand balcon proche gordon
Residential quarter Sublime 4 piEces avec grand balcon proche gordon
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,59M
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Appartement dexception a vendre a ashdod quartier youd bet
Residential quarter Appartement dexception a vendre a ashdod quartier youd bet
Residential quarter Appartement dexception a vendre a ashdod quartier youd bet
Residential quarter Appartement dexception a vendre a ashdod quartier youd bet
Residential quarter Appartement dexception a vendre a ashdod quartier youd bet
Show all Residential quarter Appartement dexception a vendre a ashdod quartier youd bet
Residential quarter Appartement dexception a vendre a ashdod quartier youd bet
Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,08M
Exceptional apartment in Ashdod – Youd Bet District Located in Shevet Naftali Street, in one of Ashdod's most sought after areas, discover this spacious 152 m2 apartment converted from 5 rooms into an elegant 4 rooms offering beautiful volumes and an ideal distribution for a comfortable fam…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Situe quartier kikar hamedina
Residential quarter Situe quartier kikar hamedina
Residential quarter Situe quartier kikar hamedina
Residential quarter Situe quartier kikar hamedina
Residential quarter Situe quartier kikar hamedina
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$8,66M
Beautiful apartment with open view and panoramic view with sea view! 212 m2 + 22 m2 terrace, 4.5 rooms, parking, cellar, swimming pool, gym
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
06.05.2026
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications