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Residential quarter Magnifique vue sur la mer

Ashkelon, Israel
from
$551,100
;
9
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ID: 39771
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 11/08/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashkelon
  • Address
    Eli Cohen

About the complex

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apartment 4 rooms of 95 m2 + 12 m2 terrace in the city district with full sea view of all rooms

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Ashkelon, Israel
Education
Grocery stores
Leisure

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Residential quarter Magnifique vue sur la mer
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$551,100
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