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Residential quarter Appartement a louer en centre ville jerusalem

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,505
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3
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ID: 39772
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 11/08/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

About the complex

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The apartment is particularly suitable for shared accommodation and has built-in closets. Central and very convenient location, close to all amenities, public transport and leisure places.

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Jerusalem, Israel
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Residential quarter Appartement a louer en centre ville jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,505
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