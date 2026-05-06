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Residential quarter Appartement design rue alexandre yanai

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,50M
;
8
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ID: 39764
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/08/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Alexander Yanai, 4

About the complex

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FOR SALE – OLD NORTH - 82 m2 - 3 pieces - 3rd floor with elevator - Balcony: 8 m2 - triple East/West/South exposure - 2 bathrooms with shower Miklat in the building Sold furnished Building under construction Tama38/1 (excellent investor opportunity) Vaad: 272 Arnona : 750

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Appartement design rue alexandre yanai
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,50M
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