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Residential quarter Dans les luxueuses tours

Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,43M
08/08/2026
$1,43M
07/08/2026
$1,43M
06/08/2026
$1,43M
;
4
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ID: 39711
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 08/08/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashdod
  • Address
    HaDekel

About the complex

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Luxury apartment 5 rooms in the residence "Hadkel" • In front line of sea • About 215 m2 of comfort and luxury • An exceptionally spacious 5-room apartment • Mamad • Unobstructed sea views • Close to the beach • Spacious and bright • Large modern kitchen • 18 m2 sunny Mirpeset with panoramic views • Standing building with gym • Cellar and parking Want an exceptional quality of life? Don't miss this apartment! Ideal for families, sea lovers and anyone looking for a high-end living environment. For more information and to arrange a visit, contact us.

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Ashdod, Israel
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Residential quarter Dans les luxueuses tours
Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,43M
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