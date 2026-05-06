  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Ashkelon
  4. Residential quarter Avec terrasse dans un bel immeuble au centre bon emplacement etage haut avec vue proche de la mer vue sur la mer agreable clair spacieux bel appartement bonnes orientations projet de qualite

Residential quarter Avec terrasse dans un bel immeuble au centre bon emplacement etage haut avec vue proche de la mer vue sur la mer agreable clair spacieux bel appartement bonnes orientations projet de qualite

Ashkelon, Israel
from
$832,500
08/08/2026
$832,500
07/08/2026
$830,000
06/08/2026
$832,500
;
Residential quarter Avec terrasse dans un bel immeuble au centre bon emplacement etage haut avec vue proche de la mer vue sur la mer agreable clair spacieux bel appartement bonnes orientations projet de qualite
1
Leave a request
ID: 39703
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 08/08/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashkelon
  • Address
    Ashdod

Location on the map

Ashkelon, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Special investisseur immeuble neuf 3 pieces ascenseur
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,16M
Residential quarter A vendre appartement renove 3 pieces dans immeuble neuf rue lilienblum tel aviv yafo
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,65M
Residential quarter Projet residentiel situe au coeur de tel aviv yafo
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,47M
Residential quarter Centre ville netanya rue abbah hillel
Netanya, Israel
from
$815,850
Residential quarter Superbe 2 pieces au coeur de tel aviv a deux pas de rothschild
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$965,700
You are viewing
Residential quarter Avec terrasse dans un bel immeuble au centre bon emplacement etage haut avec vue proche de la mer vue sur la mer agreable clair spacieux bel appartement bonnes orientations projet de qualite
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$832,500
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 2 pieces dexception a florentin neve tsedek tel aviv
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 2 pieces dexception a florentin neve tsedek tel aviv
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 2 pieces dexception a florentin neve tsedek tel aviv
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 2 pieces dexception a florentin neve tsedek tel aviv
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 2 pieces dexception a florentin neve tsedek tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,19M
For sale – Exceptional 2-room apartment in Florentin / Neve Tsedek – Tel Aviv Elifelet 26 Located in one of the most sought after buildings in Tel Aviv, on the border of Neve Tsedek and in the heart of the vibrant district of Florentin, this 2-room apartment offers an elegant and refined l…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Rothschild immeuble classe
Residential quarter Rothschild immeuble classe
Residential quarter Rothschild immeuble classe
Residential quarter Rothschild immeuble classe
Residential quarter Rothschild immeuble classe
Show all Residential quarter Rothschild immeuble classe
Residential quarter Rothschild immeuble classe
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,12M
Apartment for sale in Tel-Aviv, in the Levontin district a few steps from Rothschild! Beautiful renovated classified building. 4th floor on 5 with elevator. Two rooms. 45m2 + 5.5m2 of balcony open to the sky. High ceilings. 3 exhibitions. Sold furnished. Rented at 8,300h/month. Great for an …
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bel appartement bonne occasion dans un bel immeuble
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bel appartement bonne occasion dans un bel immeuble
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bel appartement bonne occasion dans un bel immeuble
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bel appartement bonne occasion dans un bel immeuble
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bel appartement bonne occasion dans un bel immeuble
Show all Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bel appartement bonne occasion dans un bel immeuble
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bel appartement bonne occasion dans un bel immeuble
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,03M
Reference: TL 2505 District: Park Tel Aviv Nice 4 pieces including mamad Surface area of 98 m2 Terrace of 12 m2 8th floor with elevator Air conditioning Cellar of 10 m2 Private parking
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
06.05.2026
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications