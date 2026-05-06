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Residential quarter Rare appartement 4 pieces a louer rue nahal snir a ashdod

Ashdod, Israel
from
$2,132
;
11
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ID: 39671
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 04/08/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashdod
  • Address
    Nahal Snir

About the complex

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For rent, beautiful 4-room apartment located on Nahal Snir Street, in the Youd Alef district of Ashdod. The apartment is located on the 3rd floor and has a beautiful terrace, air conditioning, parking and mamad. Ideal location, close to shops, synagogues, schools and all amenities. Available from 6 October.

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Ashdod, Israel
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Residential quarter Rare appartement 4 pieces a louer rue nahal snir a ashdod
Ashdod, Israel
from
$2,132
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