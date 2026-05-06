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Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces lev hair avec mamad parking et balcons

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,50M
;
10
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ID: 39633
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 30/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Tchernichovsky, 33

About the complex

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For exclusive sale, In the heart of the city Close to the streets of the seafront, the Carmel market and Gan Meir 10a Chernichovsky Street In a modern building (formerly TAMA 38/1) On the 3rd floor, exhibition façade Apartment 3 rooms, sunny balconies in front and back About 70 m2 + about 17 m2 of sunny balconies Parking space available Lift serving half floor Multiple car park registered in the cadastre

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces lev hair avec mamad parking et balcons
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,50M
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