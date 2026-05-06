Residential quarter Magnifique duplex avec jardin a louer

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Analytical cookies
Help us improve the performance of the site, your experience of using the site and making it more convenient to use. The information that these types of cookies collect is aggregated and for this reason anonymous. Used to provide statistical indicators of site use without identifying users.
Advertising cookies
Allow us to reduce our marketing costs and improve user experience.
Save
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website. You can configure which cookies will be saved on your device.
Learn more
In the heart of the Baka district, magnificent duplex with garden, bright and spacious, offering all the charm of the authentic character of Jerusalem with high ceilings.
Orientations: South, North and East
Duplex with garden
4 pieces
2 full bathrooms
100 m2
Private garden of 30 m2
Fully furnished with high standard services
No parking
Rent: 15,000 per month
Location on the map
Jerusalem, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Leisure
Mortgage calculator
Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property.
Return