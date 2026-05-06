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Residential quarter Magnifique duplex avec jardin a louer

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$15,000
;
10
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ID: 37930
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 02/06/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Dina, 8

About the complex

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In the heart of the Baka district, magnificent duplex with garden, bright and spacious, offering all the charm of the authentic character of Jerusalem with high ceilings. Orientations: South, North and East Duplex with garden 4 pieces 2 full bathrooms 100 m2 Private garden of 30 m2 Fully furnished with high standard services No parking Rent: 15,000 per month

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Jerusalem, Israel
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Residential quarter Magnifique duplex avec jardin a louer
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$15,000
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