  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Jerusalem
  4. Residential quarter Appartement a vendre a jerusalem

Residential quarter Appartement a vendre a jerusalem

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,10M
;
Residential quarter Appartement a vendre a jerusalem
1
Leave a request
ID: 37708
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
Ein Zurim, Jerusalem Residence located in old Arnona, quiet and wooded area. Delivery expected in approximately 1.5 years Spacious apartments with terrace, available in 2.5 rooms — Very attractive in a sought-after and green area Within walking distance of the future tram line Low building (6 floors) with high-end technical finishes Garage and cellar included in each apartment

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Magnifique
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$994,000
Residential quarter Superbe appartement luxueux de 3 pieces en plein centre ville de hadera
Hadera, Israel
from
$1,99M
Residential quarter Lumiere calme et convivialite a pisgat zeev jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,16M
Residential quarter Projet neuf de haut standing sur le kikar
Beit Yizhaq - Shaar Hefer, Israel
from
$4,20M
Residential quarter Nouveau projet a ramat bet shemesh 3 4 5 pieces rez de jardin et penthouses
Beit Shemesh, Israel
from
$923,000
You are viewing
Residential quarter Appartement a vendre a jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,10M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Presale projet la riviera 1ere ligne de mer a bat yam conditions negociees agence
Residential quarter Presale projet la riviera 1ere ligne de mer a bat yam conditions negociees agence
Residential quarter Presale projet la riviera 1ere ligne de mer a bat yam conditions negociees agence
Residential quarter Presale projet la riviera 1ere ligne de mer a bat yam conditions negociees agence
Residential quarter Presale projet la riviera 1ere ligne de mer a bat yam conditions negociees agence
Residential quarter Presale projet la riviera 1ere ligne de mer a bat yam conditions negociees agence
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$4,38M
FOR SALE – RIVIERA PROJECT BEN GURION, BAT YAM - FULL SEA VIEW GUARANTEE TO LIFE Exclusive PRESAL conditions negotiated for our agency on the first 5 apartments sold. First Sealine – PRESAL – Exceptional conditions Rare opportunity on the first line of the sea, only a few minutes from Tel…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Baka ramat baka
Residential quarter Baka ramat baka
Residential quarter Baka ramat baka
Residential quarter Baka ramat baka
Residential quarter Baka ramat baka
Show all Residential quarter Baka ramat baka
Residential quarter Baka ramat baka
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,095
In the Ramat Baka district 1 minute walk from Rivka Street, in a luxury building with a spacious lobby. Very nice 2 rooms of 55 m2 located on the 2nd floor with 10 m2 terrace, quiet apartment and very well arranged. 1 parking space and 1 cellar
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Projet raanana centre ville
Residential quarter Projet raanana centre ville
Residential quarter Projet raanana centre ville
Residential quarter Projet raanana centre ville
Residential quarter Projet raanana centre ville
Show all Residential quarter Projet raanana centre ville
Residential quarter Projet raanana centre ville
Raanana, Israel
from
$3,98M
HaGalil Raanana Project Mordecai Khayat invites you to discover Lev Raanana, a new residential project located in the city centre. High-end project – HaGalil 27 & Maccabi 25/27 Live in one of Raanana's most sought after neighbourhoods, a prime location, quiet and green, just a stone's thr…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
06.05.2026
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications