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Residential quarter En plein centre ville de jerusalem mahane yehuda

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,49M
;
5
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ID: 37924
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 02/06/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Agripas, 63

About the complex

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Right in downtown Jerusalem, close to the Shuk Mahane Yehuda and the tram. 4 rooms with a surface area of ​​98.5 m², very sunny and very quiet apartment. Magnificent view from every window of Sacher Park and the Knesset. Potential to make it a 5 room apartment. Very serious sellers. Free immediately.

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Jerusalem, Israel
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Residential quarter En plein centre ville de jerusalem mahane yehuda
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,49M
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