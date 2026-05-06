  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
  4. Residential quarter Magnifique 4 pieces rue gordon a deux pas de dizengoff et de la mer

Residential quarter Magnifique 4 pieces rue gordon a deux pas de dizengoff et de la mer

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$4,20M
;
8
Leave a request
ID: 37270
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Hirschenberg, 2

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
For sale In the Old North Gordon 45 In a building classified by character 4 room apartment Possibility to easily transform it into 3 pieces Approximately 70 m2 + nice sunny terrace of 11 m2 Located on the second floor Very bright and quiet High ceilings Renovated with quality materials Exhibition : South-East-West Complete equipment (including household appliances)

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter 3 5 pieces a vendre immeuble neuf avec ascenseur balcon parking et cave
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,31M
Residential quarter Beau 2 pieces renove a cote du park hayarkon au calme
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,16M
Residential quarter Immeuble neuf vue magnifique
Raanana, Israel
from
$7,800
Residential quarter A vendre magnifique appartement meuble a eilat residence du golf
Eilat, Israel
from
$943,400
Residential quarter Projet neuf kiryat hayovel jerusalem penthouse 4 pieces 156m
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,21M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Magnifique 4 pieces rue gordon a deux pas de dizengoff et de la mer
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$4,20M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Projet neuf harish ideal investissement
Residential quarter Projet neuf harish ideal investissement
Residential quarter Projet neuf harish ideal investissement
Residential quarter Projet neuf harish ideal investissement
Residential quarter Projet neuf harish ideal investissement
Show all Residential quarter Projet neuf harish ideal investissement
Residential quarter Projet neuf harish ideal investissement
Harish, Israel
from
$1,06M
HARISH PROJECT – PREVENTED Mordecai Khayat is pleased to present you with a preview of its brand new pre-sale property project in the booming city of Harish, a location with great potential! Located in the heart of Harish, close to schools, synagogues and shops, this project will also incl…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Bonne affaire rue dizengoff a 41 000 shekels du m
Residential quarter Bonne affaire rue dizengoff a 41 000 shekels du m
Residential quarter Bonne affaire rue dizengoff a 41 000 shekels du m
Residential quarter Bonne affaire rue dizengoff a 41 000 shekels du m
Residential quarter Bonne affaire rue dizengoff a 41 000 shekels du m
Show all Residential quarter Bonne affaire rue dizengoff a 41 000 shekels du m
Residential quarter Bonne affaire rue dizengoff a 41 000 shekels du m
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$4,25M
For sale exclusively In the old north, near the sea and the very popular Basel complex Dizengoff Street (North Dizengoff, near Hatanya Street) In a well maintained and secure building on the 3rd floor A bright and spacious apartment of 102 m2, facing south and west Divided into 2 apartments…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Holyland beit vagan jerusalem
Residential quarter Holyland beit vagan jerusalem
Residential quarter Holyland beit vagan jerusalem
Residential quarter Holyland beit vagan jerusalem
Residential quarter Holyland beit vagan jerusalem
Show all Residential quarter Holyland beit vagan jerusalem
Residential quarter Holyland beit vagan jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,63M
Very nice and large 3 rooms of 140 m2 (5 rooms original, possibility to render it in its condition with ease and at lower cost), terrace of 11 m2 with panoramic views of Jerusalem, 2 bathrooms, + 2 parking spaces and 1 cellar
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
06.05.2026
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications