  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Jerusalem
  4. Residential quarter Perle de confort et luxe a mekor haim

Residential quarter Perle de confort et luxe a mekor haim

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,911
;
8
Leave a request
ID: 37785
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Avital, 15

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
NEW ON THE MARKET! In the sought after area of Mekor Haim, close to Baka, a few minutes from Hadar shopping centre, a short walk from HaMesila Park Promenade and facing the shops and supermarkets of Talpiot. In a boutique building with prestigious lobby and Shabbat elevators. Superb new and spacious 3-room apartment of 85 m2, with 8 m2 of mirpeset. A real jewel: • Separate and high-end kitchen • Mamad • Master suite with private bathroom • Additional bathroom • Ground heating • Individual VRF air conditioning in each room • Smart Home System • Private underground parking • Cave Immediate entry.

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
Education
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Bien dexception face a la mer et a la plage de lhotel hilton penthouse unique avec rooftop et piscine privee
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1
Residential quarter Penthouse duplex proche mer avec grande terrasse piscinable
Netanya, Israel
from
$2,38M
Residential quarter Superbe appartement 4 pieces avec terrasse A deux pas du kikar et de la mer
Netanya, Israel
from
$1,21M
Residential quarter SpEcial investisseur proche mer 2p refait A neuf asc et parking
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,13M
Residential quarter Nouveau projet en presale rue kadoshei kaire bat yam
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$4,66M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Perle de confort et luxe a mekor haim
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,911
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Au centre
Residential quarter Au centre
Residential quarter Au centre
Residential quarter Au centre
Residential quarter Au centre
Residential quarter Au centre
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$621,250
Downtown, in a quiet and picturesque little dead end, apartment 2 rooms duplex,38 m2, living rooms with kitchenette; upstairs: 1 bedroom, bathroom with toilet. Air conditioning, good condition, rented 4100 nis Price : 1,750,000 nis
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter 3 pieces quartier afridar recent
Residential quarter 3 pieces quartier afridar recent
Residential quarter 3 pieces quartier afridar recent
Residential quarter 3 pieces quartier afridar recent
Residential quarter 3 pieces quartier afridar recent
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$564,450
3 pieces, good investment
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter A vendre appartement neuf avec vue mer au 28e etage 2e ligne mer
Residential quarter A vendre appartement neuf avec vue mer au 28e etage 2e ligne mer
Residential quarter A vendre appartement neuf avec vue mer au 28e etage 2e ligne mer
Residential quarter A vendre appartement neuf avec vue mer au 28e etage 2e ligne mer
Residential quarter A vendre appartement neuf avec vue mer au 28e etage 2e ligne mer
Show all Residential quarter A vendre appartement neuf avec vue mer au 28e etage 2e ligne mer
Residential quarter A vendre appartement neuf avec vue mer au 28e etage 2e ligne mer
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,92M
In a luxury residence located on the 2nd line of the sea in Bat Yam, a few steps from the seafront and close to Tel Aviv, discover this superb new apartment, never inhabited, enjoying the guarantee of the developer. Located on the 28th floor, the apartment offers a panoramic sea view comple…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
06.05.2026
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications