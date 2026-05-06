  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
  4. Residential quarter Sublime 4 piEces avec grand balcon proche gordon

Residential quarter Sublime 4 piEces avec grand balcon proche gordon

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,72M
;
6
Leave a request
ID: 37399
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    J. L. Gordon, 25

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Presale nouveau projet haut de gamme rue bloch
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$6,99M
Residential quarter Appartement a vendre a jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,03M
Residential quarter Situe en plein coeur de tel aviv dans la rue pinsker cet appartement se trouve a seulement quelques pas de la plage des centres commerciaux des restaurants et de tout ce que la ville a a offrir
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,24M
Residential quarter Villa dexception A ashdod
Ashdod, Israel
from
$14,50M
Residential quarter Magnifique rez de jardin 3 pieces
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$6,00M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Sublime 4 piEces avec grand balcon proche gordon
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,72M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Proche de la mer
Residential quarter Proche de la mer
Residential quarter Proche de la mer
Residential quarter Proche de la mer
Residential quarter Proche de la mer
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$599,950
Beautiful apartment 4 rooms close to the sea with open sea view
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Du 3 pieces au penthouse avec prix de pre vente et conditions de paiement sans precedent
Residential quarter Du 3 pieces au penthouse avec prix de pre vente et conditions de paiement sans precedent
Residential quarter Du 3 pieces au penthouse avec prix de pre vente et conditions de paiement sans precedent
Residential quarter Du 3 pieces au penthouse avec prix de pre vente et conditions de paiement sans precedent
Residential quarter Du 3 pieces au penthouse avec prix de pre vente et conditions de paiement sans precedent
Show all Residential quarter Du 3 pieces au penthouse avec prix de pre vente et conditions de paiement sans precedent
Residential quarter Du 3 pieces au penthouse avec prix de pre vente et conditions de paiement sans precedent
Netivot, Israel
from
$518,300
New program in the new neighborhood of Netivot Unprecedented payment conditions 3 years of construction Without indexation New Program: 15% on signature 85% before keys are delivered!!! In the heart of the booming Maalot HaNahal neighbourhood in Netivot, discover the new residential projec…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Villa de charme a herzliya
Residential quarter Villa de charme a herzliya
Residential quarter Villa de charme a herzliya
Residential quarter Villa de charme a herzliya
Residential quarter Villa de charme a herzliya
Residential quarter Villa de charme a herzliya
Herzliya, Israel
from
$7,80M
Rare opportunity – Charming villa in Herzliya. Located in a quiet and green street, discover this beautiful 6-room villa combining comfort and serenity. Ideally located close to schools and shops. Surface area : 181 m2 habitable on a 330 m2 lot. A superb private parental suite on the top flo…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
06.05.2026
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications