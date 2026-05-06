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Residential quarter Grand 5 pieces de standing rothschild

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,66M
;
6
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ID: 37466
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Balfour, 35

About the complex

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In a renovated building with elevator 2 steps from Rothschild, quiet and green street. 140 m2 / 4 bedrooms, 2 bathroom / 2 toilets + balcony terrace on street. 4 air orientations, only upstairs.

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Grand 5 pieces de standing rothschild
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,66M
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