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Residential quarter Penthouse duplex a deux pas du lac

Ashkelon, Israel
from
$2,40M
;
8
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ID: 37023
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashkelon
  • Address
    Emek HaEla, 31 brbwr

About the complex

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In a small building of 4 floors, duplex penthouse of 138m2 living space + 48m2 terrace, very nice kitchen, cellar and 2 parking spaces.

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Ashkelon, Israel
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Residential quarter Penthouse duplex a deux pas du lac
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$2,40M
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