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Residential quarter A ne pas manquer

Ashkelon, Israel
from
$596,400
;
8
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ID: 37795
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashkelon

About the complex

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apartment 4 pcs dimri 3rd floor gage view well maintained quality project only 2 to compensate

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Ashkelon, Israel
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Residential quarter A ne pas manquer
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$596,400
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