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Residential quarter A vendre bien dexception unique sur le marche

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$17,80M
01/06/2026
$17,80M
31/05/2026
$17,75M
;
2
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ID: 36965
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/06/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Beer-Hofmann, 13

About the complex

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For sale – Exceptional goods, unique on the market American Colony District – Tel Aviv–Jaffa In a very high standing building with indoor courtyard, gym and table tennis room, discover an absolutely unique apartment, offering total calm and spectacular panoramic views of the sea and Jaffa. ✨ Main features: 329 m2 interior 300 m2 terraces with possibility of adding a swimming pool 3 parking spaces 2 cellars Well done by a renowned architect Arrangement: Upper level: Immense reception room High-end separate kitchen Large and luxurious master bedroom 1 bathroom + 1 toilet Lower level: 2 bathrooms 2 toilets Flexible space (possibility to make 4 bedrooms) A rare, exceptional property, combining elegance, volume, light and ultra-high-end services — not found elsewhere in the neighborhood.

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter A vendre bien dexception unique sur le marche
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$17,80M
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